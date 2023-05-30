Meek Mill Accuses “Goofy” DJ Drama Of “Speaking Down” On Him Out Of Jealousy

Meek Mill has lashed out at DJ Drama, calling the mixtape legend a “goofy” and accusing him of allowing women to negatively affect their personal and professional relationship.
The brewing discord between the two occurred during Memorial Day on Monday (May 29), with Meek taking issue with comments made by Drama comparing his success and cultural influence to that of Drake’s during a recent interview.
Hopping on Twitter, Meek blasted his fellow Philly native in a series of posts, claiming that Drama refuses to “speak good” of him due to his jealousy over women. The rapper then shared a screenshot of a text conversation between the two where Drama attempts to defend himself, claiming that his issues have nothing to do with women and that he has yet to expose alleged wrongdoings by Meek that would cast him in a negative light. However, Meek, who responds to Drama’s retort by calling him a “clown,” then accuses the DJ of trying to “downplay” him while warning against allowing industry figures to “use you” when “they don’t even really like you.”
The Dreamchaser also claims that when he was asked to compare DJ Drama and DJ Khaled, he opted not to, even though he has a stronger business relationship with Khaled.
He then takes a jab at the Generation Now founder’s fashion sense and highlights the lack of charitable events he’s contributed to in his hometown of Philly. Painting Drama as a “jealous” man who’s out to “quietly destroy” him, Meek then addressed the Gangsta Grillz creator’s remarks comparing Meek and Drake to JAY-Z, stating he can only be himself and that he could never replicate the rap mogul.
Meek, who was apparently getting a “rich a** massage” at the time of the back-and-forth, added that he went public with his gripes regarding Drama because he doesn’t want to “secretly beef” with anyone. He then shared another screenshot of a conversation between himself an Drama from March 2023, with the DJ asking Meek to confirm his appearance at an NPR Tiny Desk Concert performance he had scheduled as part of the promotional rollout for his I’m Really Like That album. Meek — who said he wanted to take part in the performance, but hadn’t “locked it in” at that point and had to “look at the setup” before coming to a decision in the text thread — also says that Drama told NPR that he would be a part of his Tiny Desk Concert without reaching out to him or his team beforehand.
DJ Drama would also share his side of the story, releasing a screenshot of a conversation between himself and Meek in which the rapper voiced displeasure over the aforementioned interview. “This really why he mad,” the DJ wrote in the caption of his Instagram Story of Meek calling him a “goofy” for his comment during the clip, in which he argued that Drake was more worthy of being compared to JAY-Z than Meek. He then shared a link of the interview itself, adding “Watch for yaselves..where’s the lie?!” along with two laughing emojis.
Watch DJ Drama’s comments regarding Meek Mill, Drake, and Jay-Z below.