Meek Mill Accuses “Goofy” DJ Drama Of “Speaking Down” On Him Out Of Jealousy

Meek Mill has lashed out at DJ Drama, calling the mixtape legend a “goofy” and accusing him of allowing women to negatively affect their personal and professional relationship.

The brewing discord between the two occurred during Memorial Day on Monday (May 29), with Meek taking issue with comments made by Drama comparing his success and cultural influence to that of Drake’s during a recent interview.

Hopping on Twitter, Meek blasted his fellow Philly native in a series of posts, claiming that Drama refuses to “speak good” of him due to his jealousy over women. The rapper then shared a screenshot of a text conversation between the two where Drama attempts to defend himself, claiming that his issues have nothing to do with women and that he has yet to expose alleged wrongdoings by Meek that would cast him in a negative light. However, Meek, who responds to Drama’s retort by calling him a “clown,” then accuses the DJ of trying to “downplay” him while warning against allowing industry figures to “use you” when “they don’t even really like you.”

Dj drama a goofy over these hoes lol he won’t speak good on me I tore him up in the a — MeekMill (@MeekMill) May 29, 2023

I asked drama why he always speaking down on me with a few other words too told him he’s a goofy… I also hit him when he tried to compare dreams and nightmares to I wanna rock AND DOWNPLAY ME … DONT LET THESE INDUSTRY LAMES USE YOU THEY DONT REALLY EVEN LIKE YOU SMH LOL pic.twitter.com/L1Im13YZsl — MeekMill (@MeekMill) May 29, 2023

The Dreamchaser also claims that when he was asked to compare DJ Drama and DJ Khaled, he opted not to, even though he has a stronger business relationship with Khaled.

He then takes a jab at the Generation Now founder’s fashion sense and highlights the lack of charitable events he’s contributed to in his hometown of Philly. Painting Drama as a “jealous” man who’s out to “quietly destroy” him, Meek then addressed the Gangsta Grillz creator’s remarks comparing Meek and Drake to JAY-Z, stating he can only be himself and that he could never replicate the rap mogul.

If they asked me about dj drama and Khaled I wouldn’t speak and I made millions on paper with Khaled I’ll still stay silent … I’m from Philly … and we don’t wear out fitted hats like that drama “SHOP AT MITCHELL AND NESS” — MeekMill (@MeekMill) May 29, 2023

That man never did real charity in Philly in his life … I just be saying bits parts online because it be too much to say … I be wanting it to be known when ion Rock wit these goofies … and I stand on my tippy toes when I see them so it’s no confusion before we even interact!… — MeekMill (@MeekMill) May 29, 2023

The biggest mistakes you can make in this game is having sex with the wrong females … jealous men will try to destroy you quietly Or find out a way to dislike you lol … y’all can keep them gals I like my family and friends more! It’s saddd lol — MeekMill (@MeekMill) May 29, 2023

And I’m the meek of this generation … nothing can’t be hov he laid all this shit out for us you gotta make your own movie outchea that’s that niggaitis who the new hov …. I respect that highly can’t be re-done … drama tryna divide and conquer a feat lol drama basically… — MeekMill (@MeekMill) May 29, 2023

Meek, who was apparently getting a “rich a** massage” at the time of the back-and-forth, added that he went public with his gripes regarding Drama because he doesn’t want to “secretly beef” with anyone. He then shared another screenshot of a conversation between himself an Drama from March 2023, with the DJ asking Meek to confirm his appearance at an NPR Tiny Desk Concert performance he had scheduled as part of the promotional rollout for his I’m Really Like That album. Meek — who said he wanted to take part in the performance, but hadn’t “locked it in” at that point and had to “look at the setup” before coming to a decision in the text thread — also says that Drama told NPR that he would be a part of his Tiny Desk Concert without reaching out to him or his team beforehand.

I don’t be wanting to secretly beef or secretly play games with nobody … I like put it on the front it’ll add ip later what these bustas being doing — MeekMill (@MeekMill) May 29, 2023

He confirmed tiny desk without speaking to my team or me … I told him I wasn’t locking it in … I’m not even on his album …I’m too up to be working another man’s album rollout wtf …everytime I rap I get rich and I ain’t been barely rapping I been on business timing ….I hate… pic.twitter.com/GkYi0BG7bl — MeekMill (@MeekMill) May 29, 2023

DJ Drama would also share his side of the story, releasing a screenshot of a conversation between himself and Meek in which the rapper voiced displeasure over the aforementioned interview. “This really why he mad,” the DJ wrote in the caption of his Instagram Story of Meek calling him a “goofy” for his comment during the clip, in which he argued that Drake was more worthy of being compared to JAY-Z than Meek. He then shared a link of the interview itself, adding “Watch for yaselves..where’s the lie?!” along with two laughing emojis.

Watch DJ Drama’s comments regarding Meek Mill, Drake, and Jay-Z below.