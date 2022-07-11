Meek Mill And Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Management Reportedly Cut Ties

Meek Mill’s partnership with Roc Nation Management is coming to an end, as the rapper recently parted ways with the company after spending the last decade under its umbrella. According to Billboard, Meek Mill, who signed with Roc Nation Management back in 2012, is no longer featured on the Roc Nation website and has been scrubbed from its social media accounts.

It’s unclear whether Meek, who inked a joint venture with Roc Nation to house his Dreamchasers imprint back in 2019, will continue working with the company in that capacity moving forward, particular amid the rapper’s apparent gripes with Atlantic Records, which he’s voiced on multiple occasions over the past year. Disappointed with the promotional push his most recent release, Expensive Pain, received from Atlantic, the Philly rep took to social media to blast the label, accusing its brass of attempting to stall his career and “blackball” him.

“They didn’t put nothing into expensive pain and then said I can’t drop another project for 9 months at the end of my contract after I made them 100’s of millions ….. how would can anybody survive that … most rappers can’t speak because they depend on these companies “I don’t,” he wrote at the time.

He also claimed that Atlantic Records was the reason he and Roddy Ricch haven’t been working together after Meek initially showcased the rising rapper during the onset of his career. “So look I made Atlantic records 100’s of millions and let them rape me out out Roddy a artist they came to me about in jail.” He continued, adding, “Roddy my youngin still …. But that label seperated us instantly when the millions came in from him… same thing they tried to do with me and rozay … it takes a long time to catch up too because most of em tied in for the love of some money …artist scared to speak up.”

Representatives for Roc Nation and Meek Mill have yet to comment.