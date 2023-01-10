Meek Mill, Kevin Hart, Michael Rubin Give $7M To Philadelphia Schools

Meek Mill, Kevin Hart, and Michael Rubin are putting their best philanthropic feet forward as they donate $7,000,000 to Philadelphia schools.

In a statement made on Tuesday (Jan. 10), the trio announced that their financial contributions will fund scholarships for low income students for the 2023-24 school year. Last year, they donated $15,000,000 to over 100 schools in their hometown of “brotherly love.”

“Gotta get the whole trap booming too … we come from public schools side!!!!!” the “Dreams and Nightmares” spitter tweeted on Monday.

Per Billboard, in addition to funded scholarships, the trio will also provide laptops, tablets, WiFi connections and other classroom necessities. To receive these items, local families will be mandated to provide proof of income and valid documents showing that they are eligible to receive funding through the Earned Income Tax Credit program.

Meek Mill, a prison reform advocate, is no stranger to being a vessel in helping others.

In Nov. 2017, Philly judge Genece Brinkley sentenced Meek to two-to-four years in state prison over probation violations involving riding a dirt bike in New York and his role in an alleged scuffle in the St. Louis airport. Claiming to have been treated unfairly and blacklisted by the Philadelphia justice system, Mill became an advocate for criminal justice reform.

Following his legal woes, in 2021, Meek held a basketball game with 25 Philadelphian children from families who have been detrimentally affected by the criminal justice system.

“I am one of those kids, so I know what it means to be in those types of situations,” Mill said at the time. “I make sure I cater to it the way I just did it out there. It’s fun for me, too.”