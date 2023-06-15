Meek Mill Criticized For Defending YK Osiris After Forced Sukihana Kiss

YK Osiris was one of Twitter’s public enemies this week after forcefully kissing Sukihana during a panel at Diddy’s The Crew League event. Meek Mill quickly joined him, as the Philadelphia rapper is now being lambasted for seemingly defending the “Worth It” artist.

“Don’t do this to him please he a good kid,” Meek tweeted on Thursday (June 14) in response to the backlash the 24-year-old was facing after inappropriately smooching the Miami rapper. “Just slap him and he gotta let you something… we don’t need our young bulls tore down for mistakes in this hyper sexual era…. I support Suki… hold that sh*t down on some street sh*t.”

Twitter users erupted in anger at the Expensive Pain rapper seemingly trying to absolve Osiris of any punishment for his mistreatment of the Love & Hip Hop: Miami actress. This led the Philadelphia rapper to post follow-up tweets mentioning “superficial shaming,” “gaslighting,” and the divide between men and women in the Black community.

Don’t do this to him please he a good kid …. Just slap him and he gotta let you something … we don’t need our young bulls tore down for mistakes in this hyper sexual era…. I support suki … hold that shit down on some street shit https://t.co/f31iLgiN8r — MeekMill (@MeekMill) June 15, 2023

meek mill has never had one smart thought ever in his life. head full of mashed potatoes. — sprinkle sprinkle (@__franfine) June 15, 2023

meek mill had more sympathy for the abuser than the victim in front of the world and he talking bout a damn gender war. PUHLEASE — ❤️‍? G A W D ❤️‍? (@_benjvmins_) June 15, 2023

Every time Meek Mill writes these super long tweets. I realize just how many kids were left behind. — IM THE JUGGERNAUT BITCH (@_ChefDon_) June 15, 2023

The “Going Bad” artist seemingly felt the heat, because he offered one final tweet saying, “And protect Suki! Osiris you a [d**khead]! Go back to church stop following the heathens!” YK Osiris has apologized to Sukihana, saying that he “misread” the situation and was simply being “playful.” He also stated he understands how important consent is and is disappointed in himself for his actions.