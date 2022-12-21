Meek Mill And Reform Alliance Partner With Philadelphia Eagles And 76ers For Special Holiday Event

Meek Mill looks on during a charity event before a game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Miami Heat at Wells Fargo Center on December 15, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Philadelphia 76ers called on a hometown hero to bring some holiday cheer to the youth. The Philadelphia sports teams partnered with Meek Mill and Reform Alliance for a day of fun in the name of sports and charity.

Page Six reports the Tuesday (Dec. 13) spectacle began with “Eagle For A Day” at the Eagles’ NovaCare Complex where the Championships rapper and billionaire Michael Rubin gifted kids and families with new merchandise.

Next, the kids took the field in a “Jr. Combine” where they heard a speech from Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni before catching passes from Meek and running 40-yard-dashes alongside Rubin and Eagles players. In a special moment, each kid signed a one-day contract with the team and was given a special jersey.

The Sixers joined the party with the “76ers VIP Gameday Experience” held at Wells Fargo Center. Head coach Doc Rivers participated in a Q&A session ahead of their game against the Sacramento Kings, with the youth acting as the halftime entertainment with a special scrimmage on the court.

This was not only a significant moment for the youth but also for Meek, who was ceremoniously welcomed home by the Sixers upon his release from prison in 2018. The Philadelphia native joined his hometown team and rang the bell before their Game 5 matchup against the Miami Heat.

The Reform Alliance was founded by Meek Mill, Jay-Z, Rubin, and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft in 2019 following the Philadelphia rapper’s release from prison the previous year. The goal is to assist youth whose parents have experienced probation issues that have kept them behind bars and away from their families.