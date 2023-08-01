Meek Mill Asserts Rappers Are Paid More To Rhyme About “Ignorant Stuff”

Meek Mill claims rappers earn more money if their rhymes incorporate violence.

On Sunday (July 30) the Philadelphia native attended the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People’s (NAACP) 114th National Convention for a panel with Robert Kraft, Henry Louis Gates, and NAACP President Derrick Johnson, moderated by Joy Taylor.

“Hate Has No Home Here – A Moderated Conversation on Racism, Antisemitism, and Building Bridges to Fight All Hate” explored the intersectionality of racial justice and the continued rise in hate crimes.

During the discussion, the “Dreams And Nightmares” rapper shared his experience as an artist with sometimes criminal subject matter.

“Before, I wasn’t on stages like this. I was on rap stages rapping about violence and guns. We get paid to rap about that stuff. They actually pay us more when we rap about more ignorant stuff so I make sure I even the line and come and talk on stages like this, “explained the Grammy-nominated performer. “The NAACP opened doors for people like me to be able to power forward. The things that fund us don’t power me forward.”

He continued to elaborate, “I just make sure.. ‘cuz I know better im at an age point…I’m 36. They power us really from where we [are] 21 through 25, where we really don’t know… Im one of the lucky ones that made it through and was able to get my knowledge and sense.”

Johnson issued the following statement after the panel discussion, focusing on the impact and intention of the roundtable.

“As we navigate a time of unprecedented challenges, panel discussions like this one stand as a testament to the urgency and relevance of the NAACP’s founding and everlasting mission. Abolishing white supremacy isn’t a problem for one group to face alone – it’s a shared burden that requires a united response. Let me be clear – unity is our most potent weapon in the battle for our democracy. The greatest strength we possess is our diversity and uniqueness – we must embrace it, no matter what. If we are going to succeed in this continued fight, collective conversations such as this must extend beyond Convention. We must share the message when we return to our communities. When we stand together, we demonstrate to the world that hate has no home here. Not now, not ever.”

Watch the full “Hate Has No Home Here – A Moderated Conversation on Racism, Antisemitism, and Building Bridges to Fight All Hate” panel below.