Meek Mill Responds To Kanye West Laughing At Him On Clubhouse

Meek Mill has responded to Kanye West laughing at his attempts to bring him to task for recent actions and remarks.

The Philadelphia rapper hopped on Twitter Sunday (Dec. 11) sending out a tweet directed toward Yeezy, comparing the contrast in their reputations, familial relations, and character.

“Never lost my mind for fame or money,” the 35-year-old wrote. “I still have my family …my people respect me … I’m freeing people from prison… I’m doing community service all month with children up close and personal .. I’m chilling wit my son and his friends today.. y’all on clubhouse at 50 lol.”

Never lost my mind for fame or money … I still have my family …my people respect me … I’m freeing people from prison… I’m doing community service all month with children up close and personal .. I’m chilling wit my son and his friends today.. y’all on clubhouse at 50 lol — MeekMill (@MeekMill) December 11, 2022

Meek’s retort came less than 24 hours after Yeezy appeared on the social media platform Clubhouse on Saturday (Dec. 10) with Wack 100, where he detailed the backlash behind his White Lives Matter shirt. While listing the various figures who spoke out against him, the 45-year-old began laughing hysterically upon mentioning Meek Mill being among his detractors.

“And I put White Lives Matter on a T-shirt,” Ye began while recalling the reaction following his Yeezy SZN 9 fashion show this past October. “And they said, you know what let’s go get celebrities, let’s go get Puff Daddy, let’s get Dave Chappelle, let’s get Meek Mills. What makes somebody think Meek Mills can say something to me?,” he said before erupting into out-of-control laughter.

“This is the funniest thing. Yo man, I’m about to start crying laughing, somebody thought Meek Mills? Sorry. I’m literally in tears. Somebody say Meek Mills.”

Meek Mill had previously name-checked Kanye in his freestyle over DJ Khaled’s “God Did” instrumental, accusing the billionaire of being a sellout.

“Make a hundred million dollars and still go get my friends after,” he raps on the song, which appears on his Flamerz 5 mixtape, adding, “And that don’t go for everybody, just the only ones that bend backwards for me/I will never sell my soul for money, like I’m Kanye.” The bars were apparently in response to Kanye accusing the rapper of working with the FBI during his recent appearance on Drink Champs, which has since been removed.

Watch Meek Mill’s “God Did” music video below.