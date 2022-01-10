Meek Mill Says Smoking Marijuana Makes Him Depressed

Rapper Meek Mill has revealed that marijuana has led to him feeling depressed, an admission he shared in a recent post on his social media account. “I smoke weed everyday and get depressed and [sic] soon as I get high,” Meek tweeted. “I be happy as hell sober lol it just helps me think deeper and more realistic lol.”

This isn’t the first time the Dreamchaser has spoken out about the ills of drug abuse plaguing society. Meek has also touched on the negative effects of prescription pills, which have led to the death of numerous rap stars, including Mac Miller, Lil Peep, and others. “That sh*t is fentanyl,” the Philly native said during an appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast last year. “If you take Percs right now, you an as*hole. You can die off of just trying to get high, kill half your brain cells in your mind just by trying to get high.”

He continued, adding, “Nine times out of 10, when you get a Percocet off the street, it’s probably gonna be a hit-up Perc. They got tests on the Instagram. We ain’t trying to do all that to get high, man.” Meek, who has been candid about his use of prescription pills in the past, also spoke on kicking the habit himself a few years ago. “I ain’t no get-high n*gga,” the rapper said. “I did Percs before in my life, got addicted… I been on Percs before fentanyl came out, but still it was, like, an always open door. If I wanted to do it, I’d just do it on my own. Now that sh*t is a zero tolerance.”

Watch Meek Mill’s Million Dollaz Worth of Game interview below.