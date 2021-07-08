Meek Mill Threatens To Slap Travis Scott At All-White Party In The Hamptons

Footage has surfaced of Meek Mill and Travis Scott in a heated verbal altercation that nearly turned physical at a Fourth of July party thrown by 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin in the Hamptons this past weekend.

While it remains unclear what sparked the incident, which occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, in the clip, Meek is heard off-camera shouting at Travis and members of his camp, at one point threatening to slap the Astroworld artist in the face, as well as “everybody he with.”

However, according to reports, the two stars were separated prior to any punches being thrown, but that didn’t stop Meek from continuing his tirade. The “Dangerous” rapper can be heard telling someone not to grab him while continuing to attempt to settle his score with Travis. “Don’t touch me bro,” he shouts. “I’m not touching nobody. I’m not even moving. I’m not moving! Fuck Travis Scott. What is you doing!? This is my situation. Move muthafucka. What you doing!?”

From there, Meek makes it clear he does not view Travis or anyone in his camp as a threat, repeatedly yelling, “We don’t give no fucks about no Travis Scott,” while being held at bay. The all-white-themed party—which was attended by bigwigs like Jay-Z, Beyonce, Robert Kraft, Alex Rodriguez, and Jon Bon Jovi, rap stars like Megan Thee Stallion, City Girls, Lil Baby, Kid Cudi, Lil Uzi Vert, Yo Gotti, and Bobby Shmurda, and NBA All-Star James Harden—ended abruptly after the incident, with no statements made from either side regarding the war of words.