Meek Mill Insists Young Thug & Gunna Deserve To Get Bail

Meek Mill has had his own run-ins with the law, leading him to be the social justice advocate he is today. The Philly sensation took to his Twitter feed to exercise his first amendment right, demanding that Young Thug and Gunna get granted the opportunity to place bail.

He wrote, “Free thug … free gunna … free ysl … everybody deserves a bail!”

The YSL Records artists were indicted on 56 counts in May. Initially, Thugger was charged with conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, and for alleged participation in criminal street gang activity. After his house was raided by Atlanta PD, he was hit with several other charges. Gunna, too, has been charged with a count of conspiring to violate the RICO Act.

VIBE reported May 25 that Young Thug’s lyrics also played a part in the Judges decision to indict the Slime Language rapper, with prosecutors reading out YSL lines in court. The case combed through several songs by Young Thug and Gunna, including tracks from YSL’s 2020 compilation album, Slime Language 2, such as “Take it to Trial,” “Ski,” and “Slatty.”

Since the arrest, there has been an outpouring of support for the YSL conglomerate, as well as condolences in response to the recent passing of YSL signee Lil Keed.

Other public rap figures who have spoken out are Metroboomin, Post Malone, and more. Recently, rapper Cordae added his input. “Free the Whole YSL Family! They showed me more genuine love than damn near anybody!” He tweeted. “Protect Black Art! Also Using Lyrics against someone on trial is nuts! It’s a form of self expression that shouldn’t be used in a literal sense especially in a court of law!!!”

As this is an ongoing investigation, check back with VIBE for updates.