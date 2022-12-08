Megan Markle Feels She Wasn’t Treated “Like A Black Woman” Until UK Move

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, leaves after attending the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations on June 3, 2022 in London, England.

Meghan Markle has opened up about the different manner in which she was treated after moving to the UK. According to Page Six, in the new Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex shared more about life after marrying Prince Harry.

“At that time, I wasn’t thinking about how race played a part in any of this,” Markle said. “I genuinely didn’t think about it.”

She continued, “It’s very different to be a minority but not be treated as a minority right off the bat. I’d say now, people are very aware of my race because they made it such an issue when I went to the UK. But before that, most people didn’t treat me like a ‘Black woman.’ So that talk didn’t happen for me.”

Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Courtesy of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex/Netflix

In the documentary, Markle also reflected on how her mother, Doria Ragland, was treated. According to PEOPLE, the Duchess remembered a time when Ragland was called a racial slur. The moment was the first time Markle had ever heard the n-word.

“I just remember my mom, the grip that her hands had on the steering wheel. You could, it was so tight, like the knuckles get all white, and she was just silent the rest of the drive home. We never talked about it.”

Ragland shared, “As a parent, in hindsight, absolutely, I would like to go back and have that kind of real conversation about how the world sees you.”

Courtesy of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex/Netflix

The first installment of Harry & Meghan is now streaming on Netflix. Volume two premieres on Dec. 15. Commentary is offered from friends and family, most of whom have never spoken publicly before.

According to the official description, the “unprecedented and in-depth” docuseries “explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution.”

Watch the trailer for Harry & Meghan below.