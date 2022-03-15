Skip to main content
Got a Tip?
Newsletters

Megan The Stallion Serves Up Megan’s H-Town Hottie Pie With Goldbelly

It is described as rich and gooey with a mix of pretzels, coconut, pecans, and butterscotch chips.

Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during Austin City Limits Festival at Zilker Park on Oct. 1, 2021 in Austin, Texas. Rich Fury/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion’s latest brand collaboration taps into the rapper’s sweeter side. In partnership with Goldbelly, the Grammy Award-winning rapper has revealed Megan’s H-Town Hottie Pie in celebration of her latest single “Sweetest Pie” with pop star Dua Lipa.  The dessert was revealed on Monday (March 14) commonly known as Pi Day, named for the mathematical constant beginning 3.14.

According to a press release, the baked good is described as being “inspired by her hometown of Houston and love for all things sweet” continuing, “it’s rich and gooey, loaded up with a mix of pretzels, coconut, pecans, butterscotch chips and glistening with a dusting of edible gold.”

“Y’all, I’m so excited to partner with the hotties at Goldbelly!” expressed Megan Thee Stallion in a press statement. “Ya girl wanted to create the sweetest pie of the century and my fam at Goldbelly did not disappoint. With the Texas-sized dose of sweetness, it’s serving up if you don’t have my pie in your mouth you are missing out! Come and get a taste at Goldbelly.com.”

“What better way to celebrate Megan‘s new chart-topping single ‘Sweetest Pie’ than with a taste of her very own pie!” added Joe Ariel, Founder & CEO of Goldbelly. “We’ve partnered with our girl to make food dreams come true by creating THEE sweetest pie in the land. Meet the ‘H-Town Hottie Pie,’ a totally one-of-a-kind, gold-dusted, sweet and salty, loaded pecan pie inspired by Meg’s favorite hometown dessert. Get it goldbelly’d right to your door anywhere in the USA!”

Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa issued “Sweetest Pie” on March 10, with a creative visual directed by Dave Meyers, choreographed by Laurieann Gibson, and conceptualized by Thee Stallion herself.

Check out Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa’s “Sweetest Pie” below.

Icon Link Plus Icon

Vibe is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Vibe Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad