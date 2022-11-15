Megan Thee Stallion Granted Restraining Order Against Label Ahead Of AMAs

Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2021 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at the Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center on November 08, 2021 in New York City.

Megan Thee Stallion was granted a restraining order against her label 1501 Certified Entertainment.

According to Billboard, Thee Stallion, née Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, was granted a restraining order against 1501 ENT and distributor 300 Entertainment.

The “Savage” artist claimed that 1501 “unlawfully” made plans to “block or interfere with” Pete “exploiting, licensing, or publishing her music” in advertising for the upcoming American Music Awards. The order was filed in Harris County District Court in Texas and stated that the rapper supplied “evidence” that the record label has and continues to sabotage her, attempting to “irreparably harm” her music career.

Harris County District Court granted Megan’s request for an “ex parte” order, which gives Pete an “emergency order” without the opposing party’s consent. The court explained its decision, stating “there was not enough time to give notice to Defendants, hold a hearing, and issue a restraining order before the irreparable injury, loss, or damage would occur.”

The court also adds that voting for the AMAs commences on Monday night (Nov. 14) at midnight, and that the rapper would “suffer irreparable harm if her music cannot be used in conjunction with her promotion for the AMAs” — where Megan is nominated for favorite female hip-hop artist.

Under the newly implemented restraining order, 1501, 300 and any party “in concert or participation with,” the companies are prohibited from “preventing or blocking the use and exploitation” of Megan’s music in AMAs promos.

These acts include “threatening or otherwise attempting to intimidate or coerce” third parties not to use it until Nov. 20. The Harris County District Court is also setting a hearing on Megan’s restraining order request for Nov. 22.

Her previous lawsuit against 1501 Certified arrived in Aug. 2022, where she demanded $1 million in damages from the label.

According to Rolling Stone, the rapper filed an amended complaint requesting that her past two full-length releases, Traumazine and Something for Thee Hotties, count as studio albums.

If the Harris County Court rules in Megan’s favor, the rapper will have fulfilled her contractual obligations to 1501 Certified following the recording agreement she signed in 2018.