Megan Thee Stallion Opens Up About Her Hollywood Ambitions: “I Like To Create”

Megan Thee Stallion has already conquered the music industry and now looks to expand her creative endeavors. The “Cocky Af” rapper opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about her goals in film including using her talents on and off-screen.

“I definitely want to be an actress, but I also really want to be a director. For me, I love movies. I’m just definitely like a film buff. And I don’t feel like acting should look like acting. Any time I get the opportunity to act, I just behave like myself. I feel like that’s what makes it come across so naturally. Definitely, we will see some acting from Megan Thee Stallion this year,” she explained.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper continued, “I like to create. Not only do I like to write music, I like to write stories. I definitely want to see these stories come to life.”

Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2021 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at the Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center on Nov. 8, 2021 in New York City. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The Houston Hottie is already on the right track to achieving her Hollywood goals. Megan Thee Stallion was announced as a cast member in the upcoming R-rated musical comedy F*cking Identical Twins, which is currently in production according to THR. The project is the first musical from A24 and also features Nathan Lane, Bowen Yang, and Megan Mullally.

In 2021, the 27-year-old and Netflix announced an exclusive partnership. The rapper signed a first-look deal with the media company, where she will create content and serve as an executive producer for multiple projects, including a television series.

“Megan is a multi-talented creative force who has consistently made her mark on culture. She’s always growing and evolving as an artist, and we’re thrilled that she’s making a home at Netflix for this next chapter in her journey,” expressed Tracey Pakosta, Head of Comedy at Netflix.