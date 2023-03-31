Megan Thee Stallion To Star Alongside Adam Sandler In New Safdie Brothers Project

Megan Thee Stallion has been tapped to star in a forthcoming Safdie Brothers feature, The Hollywood Reporter reports. Josh and Benny Safdie’s new unnamed film will also star Adam Sandler.

The plot is unknown, as the brothers have kept the film’s details close to the vest. Furthermore, the pair have yet to announce what role the Houston Hottie will play in the featurette.

Deadline reports the Safdie Brothers are hoping to shoot the film in the second quarter of 2023. However, an insider source claims that the creative duo are still putting the “finishing touches on the script.”

The Safdie Brothers are known for movies such as Heaven Knows What, Good Time, starring Robert Pattinson, and Uncut Gems, which starred Sandler.

Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Sussman/Getty Images

The latter was a dramatic crime thriller produced by A24 that garnered critical acclaim for its writing and Adam’s acting chops—including winning an Independent Spirit Award for Best Male Lead.

Elsewhere in Hollywood, Megan and Cardi B were reported to have expressed interest in starring in a sequel to B.A.P.S, according to director Robert Townsend.

During a conversation with Slash Films, Townsend spoke about Cardi and Meg appearing in the sequel and the initial reviews he received on the classic.

“[There are] people that love, love, love the film and some people that didn’t get it,” Townsend, 66, said. “And those that love it — like you love it and you get it.”

Megan Thee Stallion and Brandee Evans attend the premiere of STARZ season 2 of “P-Valley” at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on June 02, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Eckenroth/Getty Images

“I’ve had people go, ‘Hey, we want to do a remake.’ Everybody from Megan Thee Stallion to Cardi B is like, ‘Could we do…’ I mean, it’s like, I don’t know. So, thank you for asking.”

Cardi B, however, denied expressing interest in starring in a sequel or remaking the flick.

“I don’t even know where that rumor even came about….Maybe because we looked soo cute in the Wap video?” she tweeted.