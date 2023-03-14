Megan Thee Stallion Hit Up “Auntie” Beyoncé For Renaissance Tour Tickets

Megan Thee Stallion is slowly making public appearances again, with the rapper revealing during an Oscars after-party interview Sunday that she’ll be supporting her H-town “auntie” Beyoncé at the upcoming Renaissance World Tour.

“I ain’t gonna tell you who I gottem from,” she played coy when asked by Entertainment Tonight how she scored the hard-to-get tickets. “Because they’re gonna be hating on me, but I got ‘em. You know I called up them directly, ‘Beyoncé! Lemme get a ticket!’”

Megan followed up saying that she’d be joining Bey and JAY-Z at their Oscars after-party. “Oh I am, after this. I am. You know Beyoncé is my auntie!” she beamed. “This my first night out, and here. I’m ready.”

.@TheeStallion confirms that “Auntie” Beyoncé hooked her up with tickets for her upcoming #RENAISSANCEWorldTour.



Back in 2021, Meg received her flowers from Bey herself at the Grammy’s, as the two took the stage to accept Rap Song of The Year for “Savage (Remix).”

“I just want to quickly give my love to Megan,” Queen Bey started. “I have so much respect for you and I’m honored that you asked me to be a part of the song. I want to say, Houston, we love you! Thank you, Grammys!”

In awe, the TSU alumna thanked God, her family and the other nominees. She then focused her speech on Bey, as she said, “I definitely want to say thank you to Beyoncé. If you know me, you have to know that ever since I was little I was like you know what, one day I’m going to grow up and I am going to be like the rap Beyoncé — that was definitely my goal. And I remember I went to the rodeo for the first time and I saw Destiny’s Child perform and I was like, “You know what? Yes, I’m about to go hard.”

She added, “I love her work ethic, I love the way she is, I love the way she carry herself. And my mama would always be like ‘Megan what would Beyoncé do?’ And I’m always like, ‘you know what, What would Beyoncé do, but let me make it a little ratchet.’ Thank you, Beyoncé for your encouraging words all the time.”

Leaving fans with more to expect from the Traumazine rapstress, she revealed at the 2023 Oscars after-party with ET that she has new music coming and an album too. Her last full-length project was in August 2022.

“Oh I am, new album. F**k yall ho*s bye,” she declared before walking away when asked if she’s working on anything musically.

Take a look at Megan’s moment on the red carpet and at the 2021 Grammy’s with Beyoncé above.