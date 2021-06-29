Megan Thee Stallion Is Giving Away $1 Million In Stock With Cash App

Megan Thee Stallion is giving away some financial assets in celebration of her career-defining moments during the 2021 BET Awards. The Houston rapper hit the stage multiple times and took home some of the event’s top prizes including Best Female Hip Hop Artist and Video of the Year for “WAP” with Cardi B. To celebrate, the “Savage” rapper—in partnership with mobile payment service, Cash App—is gifting fans with a chance to score a slice of a $1 million giveaway. Instead of delivering their gift in the form of cash, the 26-year-old artist will be gifting the hotties with stock through the financial app.

“Me and my thriving empire, Hot Girl Enterprises, have teamed up with Cash App to teach you everything I learned on the way up about money and how you can build your own empire,” she said in the first video of her educational series, “Investing For Hotties.”

She continued, “Buying stocks seems complicated, but really it’s a pretty simple process…The more you educate yourself the more equipped you’ll be to navigate investing. With my knowledge and your hustle, you’ll have your own empire in no time.”

Listen up, Hot Girl CEO and @CashApp are here to teach you about investing. To celebrate, I’ve partnered with @CashApp to give out $1 MILLION in stock. Reply with your $cashtag for a chance to own some 🔥 #CashAppForHotties https://t.co/NuktKg7ZmD pic.twitter.com/kz5gmy6ySn — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) June 29, 2021

This is not the Grammy-award-winning rapper’s first time teaming up with Cash App. In December 2020, Megan Thee Stallion partnered with the company to give fans $1 million in Bitcoin. According to Bitcoin News, recipients uploaded screenshots showcasing their payments ranging from 43,000 sats and 50,000 sats to each person.

Megan Thee Stallion’s philanthropy goes beyond asking people for their cashtag. As VIBE previously reported, the rapper launched a full-ride scholarship to a student studying at Long Island University’s Roc Nation School of Music, Sports, and Entertainment. She will also serve as a guest lecturer at the college. The “Thot Sh*t” artist is due to graduate this year from Texas Southern University.

“Getting an education is incredibly important to me,” she said in a press release. “I still have academic goals that I want to achieve, so if I can use my resources to open doors and create opportunities for at least one student, then it’s a victory. It’s important that we encourage our students to pursue their passions and put them in positions to become the next game-changer in whichever fields they choose.

Tune into the first “Investing For Hotties” video below: