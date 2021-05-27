Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby Lead 2021 BET Awards Nominations

Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby often collaborate on records together, but at the 2021 BET Awards, the two southern rap stars are each other’s biggest competition. The “Cry Baby” team is tied at seven nominations each for this year’s ceremony of celebrating Black excellence across music, television, film, and sports.

With her Grammy Award for Best New Artist still fresh, Megan Thee Stallion’s nominations include Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Video of the Year, for “WAP” with Cardi B, Album of the Year, for Good News, two nods in Viewer’s Choice Award for WAP and “Savage Remix,” featuring Beyoncé and Best Collaboration, for “Cry Baby” and “WAP.”

DaBaby’s nominations reflect his ability to flex on a feature verse with a bulk coming from collaborations. Overall, his nods include Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Album of the Year, for Blame it on Baby, Viewer’s Choice Award for “Rockstar” with Roddy Ricch, and four Best Collaboration nods for his guest verses on “Rockstar,” “Cry Baby” with Megan Thee Stallion, “For The Night” with Pop Smoke and Lil Baby, and “What’s Poppin (Remix)” with Jack Harlow, Tory Lanez, and Lil Wayne.

Cardi B and Drake tie for the second-most nominations with five each and Anderson .Paak, Bruno Mars, Chloe X Halle, and Chris Brown are the third-highest with four nominations each. The Best New Artist category is dominated by rising rappers including Atlanta’s Latto, Alabama’s Flo Milli, and Memphis’ rising star Pooh Shiesty. Giveon stands as the only R&B singer in the running.

The 2021 BET Awards will be aired live on June 27 BET at 8 pm ET. The program has shifted to an in-person event this year with a fully vaccinated audience following the success of a virtual ceremony as COVID-19 mandates prevented large gatherings in 2020.

“We are back and excited to bring culture’s biggest night, the 2021 ‘BET Awards,’ safely back to Los Angeles to celebrate this year’s incredible roster of nominees,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy. “We broke ground as one of the first official award shows to move forward during the global pandemic and we are ready to take our pioneer status to the next level with the return of an audience to celebrate the best and brightest creative minds in the entertainment industry.”

The nominees are selected by BET’s Voting Academy, which is made up of fans and an esteemed group of entertainment professionals in the fields of television, film, music, social media, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, and creative arts.

The 2021 BET Awards will air LIVE Sunday, June 27 at 8 pm ET/ PT on BET. The show will also simulcast internationally on BET Africa at 2 am CAT and MTV Brazil at 9 pm BRT on June 27th, followed by international broadcasts on MTV UK on June 28th at 9 pm BST, BET France on June 29th at 8:45 pm CEST.

See the complete list of categories and nominees below.

—

Album Of The Year

After Hours – The Weeknd

Blame It On Baby – DaBaby

Good News – Megan Thee Stallion

Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan

King’s Disease – Nas

Ungodly Hour – Chloe X Halle

Best Collaboration

Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion – Wap

DaBaby Ft. Roddy Ricch – Rockstar

DJ Khaled Ft. Drake – Popstar

Jack Harlow Ft. Dababy, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne – What’s Poppin (Remix)

Megan Thee Stallion Ft. DaBaby – Cry Baby

Pop Smoke Ft. Lil Baby & DaBaby – For The Night

Best Female R&B / Pop Artist

Beyoncé

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

Summer Walker

SZA

Best Male R&B / Pop Artist

6lack

Anderson .Paak

Chris Brown

Giveon

Tank

The Weeknd

Best New Artist

Coi Leray

Flo Milli

Giveon

Jack Harlow

Latto

Pooh Shiesty

Best Group

21 Savage & Metro Boomin

Chloe X Halle

Chris Brown & Young Thug

City Girls

Migos

Silk Sonic

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Doja Cat

Megan Thee Stallion

Latto

Saweetie

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

DaBaby

Drake

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Bebe Winans – In Jesus Name

Cece Winans – Never Lost

H.E.R. – Hold Us Together

Kirk Franklin – Strong God

Marvin Sapp – Thank You For It All

Tamela Mann – Touch From You

Bet Her Award

Alicia Keys Ft. Khalid – So Done

Brandy Ft. Chance The Rapper – Baby Mama

Bri Steves – Anti Queen

Chloe X Halle – Baby Girl

Ciara Ft. Ester Dean – Rooted

SZA – Good Days

Best International Act

Aya Nakamura (France)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Emicida (Brazil)

Headie One (UK)

Wizkid (Nigeria)

Young T & Bugsey (UK)

Youssoupha (France)

Viewer’s Choice Award

Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion – Wap

Chris Brown & Young Thug – Go Crazy

DaBaby Ft. Roddy Ricch – Rockstar

DJ Khaled Ft. Drake – Popstar

Drake Ft. Lil Durk – Laugh Now Cry Later

Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture

Megan Thee Stallion Ft. Beyoncé – Savage (Remix)

Silk Sonic – Leave The Door Open

Video Of The Year

Cardi B – Up

Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion – WAP

Chloe X Halle – Do It

Chris Brown & Young Thug – Go Crazy

Drake Ft. Lil Durk – Laugh Now Cry Later

Silk Sonic – Leave The Door Open

Video Director Of The Year

Benny Boom

Bruno Mars And Florent Déchard

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Hype Williams

Best Movie

Coming 2 America

Judas And The Black Messiah

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

One Night In Miami

Soul

The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

Best Actress

Andra Day

Angela Bassett

Issa Rae

Jurnee Smollett

Viola Davis

Zendaya

Best Actor

Aldis Hodge

Chadwick Boseman

Damson Idris

Daniel Kaluuya

Eddie Murphy

LaKeith Stanfield

Youngstars Award

Alex R. Hibbert

Ethan Hutchison

Lonnie Chavis

Marsai Martin

Michael Epps

Storm Reid

Sportswoman Of The Year Award

A’ja Wilson

Candace Parker

Claressa Shields

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Skylar Diggins-Smith

Sportsman Of The Year Award

Kyrie Irving

LeBron James

Patrick Mahomes

Russell Westbrook

Russell Wilson

Stephen Curry