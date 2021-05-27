Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby Lead 2021 BET Awards Nominations

Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby often collaborate on records together, but at the 2021 BET Awards, the two southern rap stars are each other’s biggest competition. The “Cry Baby” team is tied at seven nominations each for this year’s ceremony of celebrating Black excellence across music, television, film, and sports.
With her Grammy Award for Best New Artist still fresh, Megan Thee Stallion’s nominations include Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Video of the Year, for “WAP” with Cardi B, Album of the Year, for Good News, two nods in Viewer’s Choice Award for WAP and “Savage Remix,” featuring Beyoncé and Best Collaboration, for “Cry Baby” and “WAP.”
DaBaby’s nominations reflect his ability to flex on a feature verse with a bulk coming from collaborations. Overall, his nods include Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Album of the Year, for Blame it on Baby, Viewer’s Choice Award for “Rockstar” with Roddy Ricch, and four Best Collaboration nods for his guest verses on “Rockstar,” “Cry Baby” with Megan Thee Stallion, “For The Night” with Pop Smoke and Lil Baby, and “What’s Poppin (Remix)” with Jack Harlow, Tory Lanez, and Lil Wayne.
Cardi B and Drake tie for the second-most nominations with five each and Anderson .Paak, Bruno Mars, Chloe X Halle, and Chris Brown are the third-highest with four nominations each. The Best New Artist category is dominated by rising rappers including Atlanta’s Latto, Alabama’s Flo Milli, and Memphis’ rising star Pooh Shiesty. Giveon stands as the only R&B singer in the running.
The 2021 BET Awards will be aired live on June 27 BET at 8 pm ET. The program has shifted to an in-person event this year with a fully vaccinated audience following the success of a virtual ceremony as COVID-19 mandates prevented large gatherings in 2020.
“We are back and excited to bring culture’s biggest night, the 2021 ‘BET Awards,’ safely back to Los Angeles to celebrate this year’s incredible roster of nominees,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy. “We broke ground as one of the first official award shows to move forward during the global pandemic and we are ready to take our pioneer status to the next level with the return of an audience to celebrate the best and brightest creative minds in the entertainment industry.”
The nominees are selected by BET’s Voting Academy, which is made up of fans and an esteemed group of entertainment professionals in the fields of television, film, music, social media, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, and creative arts.
The 2021 BET Awards will air LIVE Sunday, June 27 at 8 pm ET/ PT on BET. The show will also simulcast internationally on BET Africa at 2 am CAT and MTV Brazil at 9 pm BRT on June 27th, followed by international broadcasts on MTV UK on June 28th at 9 pm BST, BET France on June 29th at 8:45 pm CEST.
See the complete list of categories and nominees below.
—
Album Of The Year
After Hours – The Weeknd
Blame It On Baby – DaBaby
Good News – Megan Thee Stallion
Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan
King’s Disease – Nas
Ungodly Hour – Chloe X Halle
Best Collaboration
Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion – Wap
DaBaby Ft. Roddy Ricch – Rockstar
DJ Khaled Ft. Drake – Popstar
Jack Harlow Ft. Dababy, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne – What’s Poppin (Remix)
Megan Thee Stallion Ft. DaBaby – Cry Baby
Pop Smoke Ft. Lil Baby & DaBaby – For The Night
Best Female R&B / Pop Artist
Beyoncé
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
Summer Walker
SZA
Best Male R&B / Pop Artist
6lack
Chris Brown
Giveon
Tank
The Weeknd
Best New Artist
Coi Leray
Flo Milli
Giveon
Jack Harlow
Latto
Pooh Shiesty
Best Group
21 Savage & Metro Boomin
Chloe X Halle
Chris Brown & Young Thug
City Girls
Migos
Silk Sonic
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Doja Cat
Megan Thee Stallion
Latto
Saweetie
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
DaBaby
Drake
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Bebe Winans – In Jesus Name
Cece Winans – Never Lost
H.E.R. – Hold Us Together
Kirk Franklin – Strong God
Marvin Sapp – Thank You For It All
Tamela Mann – Touch From You
Bet Her Award
Alicia Keys Ft. Khalid – So Done
Brandy Ft. Chance The Rapper – Baby Mama
Bri Steves – Anti Queen
Chloe X Halle – Baby Girl
Ciara Ft. Ester Dean – Rooted
SZA – Good Days
Best International Act
Aya Nakamura (France)
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
Emicida (Brazil)
Headie One (UK)
Wizkid (Nigeria)
Young T & Bugsey (UK)
Youssoupha (France)
Viewer’s Choice Award
Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion – Wap
Chris Brown & Young Thug – Go Crazy
DaBaby Ft. Roddy Ricch – Rockstar
DJ Khaled Ft. Drake – Popstar
Drake Ft. Lil Durk – Laugh Now Cry Later
Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture
Megan Thee Stallion Ft. Beyoncé – Savage (Remix)
Silk Sonic – Leave The Door Open
Video Of The Year
Cardi B – Up
Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion – WAP
Chloe X Halle – Do It
Chris Brown & Young Thug – Go Crazy
Drake Ft. Lil Durk – Laugh Now Cry Later
Silk Sonic – Leave The Door Open
Video Director Of The Year
Benny Boom
Bruno Mars And Florent Déchard
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Hype Williams
Best Movie
Coming 2 America
Judas And The Black Messiah
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
One Night In Miami
Soul
The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
Best Actress
Andra Day
Angela Bassett
Issa Rae
Jurnee Smollett
Viola Davis
Zendaya
Best Actor
Aldis Hodge
Chadwick Boseman
Damson Idris
Daniel Kaluuya
Eddie Murphy
LaKeith Stanfield
Youngstars Award
Alex R. Hibbert
Ethan Hutchison
Lonnie Chavis
Marsai Martin
Michael Epps
Storm Reid
Sportswoman Of The Year Award
A’ja Wilson
Candace Parker
Claressa Shields
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Skylar Diggins-Smith
Sportsman Of The Year Award
Kyrie Irving
Patrick Mahomes
Russell Westbrook
Russell Wilson
Stephen Curry