Skip to main content
Got a Tip?
Newsletters

Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby Lead 2021 BET Awards Nominations

The two southern hip-hop stars each earned seven nominations total in this year's installment of the annual award ceremony.

megan thee stallion and dababy
Marcelo Cantu (Megan Thee Stallion) and Austin Hargrave (DaBaby) / Courtesy of BET

Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby often collaborate on records together, but at the 2021 BET Awards, the two southern rap stars are each other’s biggest competition. The “Cry Baby” team is tied at seven nominations each for this year’s ceremony of celebrating Black excellence across music, television, film, and sports.

With her Grammy Award for Best New Artist still fresh, Megan Thee Stallion’s nominations include Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Video of the Year, for “WAP” with Cardi B, Album of the Year, for Good News, two nods in Viewer’s Choice Award for WAP and “Savage Remix,” featuring Beyoncé and Best Collaboration, for “Cry Baby” and “WAP.”

DaBaby’s nominations reflect his ability to flex on a feature verse with a bulk coming from collaborations. Overall, his nods include Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Album of the Year, for Blame it on Baby, Viewer’s Choice Award for “Rockstar” with Roddy Ricch, and four Best Collaboration nods for his guest verses on “Rockstar,” “Cry Baby” with Megan Thee Stallion, “For The Night” with Pop Smoke and Lil Baby, and “What’s Poppin (Remix)” with Jack Harlow, Tory Lanez, and Lil Wayne.

Cardi B and Drake tie for the second-most nominations with five each and Anderson .Paak, Bruno Mars, Chloe X Halle, and Chris Brown are the third-highest with four nominations each. The Best New Artist category is dominated by rising rappers including Atlanta’s Latto, Alabama’s Flo Milli, and Memphis’ rising star Pooh Shiesty. Giveon stands as the only R&B singer in the running.

Jay-Z, Bad Bunny, Lebron James, Nneka
Related Story

LeBron James' 'The Shop' Returning With Jay-Z And Bad Bunny As Guests

The 2021 BET Awards will be aired live on June 27 BET at 8 pm ET.  The program has shifted to an in-person event this year with a fully vaccinated audience following the success of a virtual ceremony as COVID-19 mandates prevented large gatherings in 2020.

“We are back and excited to bring culture’s biggest night, the 2021 ‘BET Awards,’ safely back to Los Angeles to celebrate this year’s incredible roster of nominees,” said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy. “We broke ground as one of the first official award shows to move forward during the global pandemic and we are ready to take our pioneer status to the next level with the return of an audience to celebrate the best and brightest creative minds in the entertainment industry.” 

The nominees are selected by BET’s Voting Academy, which is made up of fans and an esteemed group of entertainment professionals in the fields of television, film, music, social media, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, and creative arts. 

The 2021 BET Awards will air LIVE Sunday, June 27 at 8 pm ET/ PT on BET. The show will also simulcast internationally on BET Africa at 2 am CAT and MTV Brazil at 9 pm BRT on June 27th, followed by international broadcasts on MTV UK on June 28th at 9 pm BST, BET France on June 29th at 8:45 pm CEST.

See the complete list of categories and nominees below.

— 

Album Of The Year 

After Hours – The Weeknd 

Blame It On Baby – DaBaby 

Good News – Megan Thee Stallion 

Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan 

King’s Disease – Nas 

Ungodly Hour – Chloe X Halle 

 

Best Collaboration 

Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion – Wap 

DaBaby Ft. Roddy Ricch – Rockstar 

DJ Khaled Ft. Drake – Popstar 

Jack Harlow Ft. Dababy, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne – What’s Poppin (Remix) 

Megan Thee Stallion Ft. DaBaby – Cry Baby 

Pop Smoke Ft. Lil Baby & DaBaby – For The Night 

 

Best Female R&B / Pop Artist 

Beyoncé 

H.E.R. 

Jazmine Sullivan 

Jhené Aiko 

Summer Walker 

SZA 

 

Best Male R&B / Pop Artist 

6lack 

Anderson .Paak 

Chris Brown 

Giveon 

Tank 

The Weeknd  

 

Best New Artist 

Coi Leray 

Flo Milli 

Giveon 

Jack Harlow 

Latto 

Pooh Shiesty 

 

Best Group 

21 Savage & Metro Boomin 

Chloe X Halle 

Chris Brown & Young Thug 

City Girls 

Migos 

Silk Sonic 

 

Best Female Hip Hop Artist 

Cardi B 

Coi Leray 

Doja Cat 

Megan Thee Stallion 

Latto 

Saweetie 

 

Best Male Hip Hop Artist 

DaBaby 

Drake

J. Cole

Jack Harlow 

Lil Baby 

Pop Smoke 

 

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award 

Bebe Winans – In Jesus Name 

Cece Winans – Never Lost 

H.E.R. – Hold Us Together 

Kirk Franklin – Strong God 

Marvin Sapp – Thank You For It All 

Tamela Mann – Touch From You  

 

Bet Her Award 

Alicia Keys Ft. Khalid – So Done  

Brandy Ft. Chance The Rapper – Baby Mama  

Bri Steves – Anti Queen 

Chloe X Halle – Baby Girl 

Ciara Ft. Ester Dean – Rooted 

SZA – Good Days 

 

Best International Act 

Aya Nakamura(France) 

Burna Boy(Nigeria) 

Diamond Platnumz(Tanzania) 

Emicida (Brazil) 

Headie One(UK) 

Wizkid (Nigeria) 

Young T & Bugsey(UK) 

Youssoupha (France) 

 

Viewer’s Choice Award 

Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion – Wap  

Chris Brown & Young Thug – Go Crazy 

DaBaby Ft. Roddy Ricch – Rockstar  

DJ Khaled Ft. Drake – Popstar  

Drake Ft. Lil Durk – Laugh Now Cry Later 

Lil Baby – The Bigger Picture 

Megan Thee Stallion Ft. Beyoncé – Savage (Remix) 

Silk Sonic – Leave The Door Open  

 

Video Of The Year 

Cardi B – Up 

Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion – WAP 

Chloe X Halle – Do It 

Chris Brown & Young Thug – Go Crazy 

Drake Ft. Lil Durk – Laugh Now Cry Later 

Silk Sonic – Leave The Door Open 

 

Video Director Of The Year 

Benny Boom 

Bruno Mars And Florent Déchard 

Cole Bennett 

Colin Tilley 

Dave Meyers 

Hype Williams 

 

Best Movie 

Coming 2 America 

Judas And The Black Messiah 

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom 

One Night In Miami 

Soul 

The United States Vs. Billie Holiday 

 

Best Actress 

Andra Day 

Angela Bassett 

Issa Rae 

Jurnee Smollett 

Viola Davis 

Zendaya 

 

Best Actor 

Aldis Hodge 

Chadwick Boseman 

Damson Idris 

Daniel Kaluuya 

Eddie Murphy 

LaKeith Stanfield 

 

Youngstars Award 

Alex R. Hibbert 

Ethan Hutchison 

Lonnie Chavis 

Marsai Martin 

Michael Epps 

Storm Reid 

 

Sportswoman Of The Year Award 

A’ja Wilson 

Candace Parker 

Claressa Shields 

Naomi Osaka 

Serena Williams 

Skylar Diggins-Smith 

 

Sportsman Of The Year Award 

Kyrie Irving 

LeBron James 

Patrick Mahomes 

Russell Westbrook 

Russell Wilson 

Stephen Curry 

 

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Vibe Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad