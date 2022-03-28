Megan Thee Stallion Joins ‘Encanto’ Cast For Oscars Performance, Adds Verse To “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Megan Thee Stallion delivered a surprise performance during the 94th annual Academy Awards. The Houston rapper joined the cast of the award-winning Disney film, Encanto, and added a verse to the chart-topping record, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” Actors Adassa, Stephanie Beatriz, Mauro Castillo, Carolina Gaitan, Diane Guerro, and more swarmed the Dolby Theatre in vibrant stage wear singing a live rendition of the family-fun song before being joined by the “Hot Girl” rapper.

In her verse, which fit for the moment, Tina Snow rapped about the Oscars’ three hosts, seeing Zendaya in the audience, and one day adding an Academy Award to her own trophy case.

(L-R) Becky G , Megan Thee Stallion, and Luis Fonsi perform onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Becky G and Luis Fonsi also added their flare to the “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” performance. The two musicians also shared new lyrics to the song, singing about Hollywood’s biggest night. The lyrics eventually transformed to “We’re here to celebrate Oscar” as a play on the song’s title.

co-directors Jared Bush and Byron Howard, and producers Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer accept the Oscar for the film's Animated Feature Oscar win