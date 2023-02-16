Megan Thee Stallion Makes First Public Appearance Since Tory Lanez Trial

Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 24, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Megan Thee Stallion went radio silent after Tory Lanez was found guilty of all charges related to their 2020 shooting case. This week, the 28-year-old made her first appearance since December and looked refreshingly happy.

The “Savage” rapper was spotted on her boyfriend Pardison Fontaine’s Instagram story enjoying drinks via heart-shaped shot glasses on Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14). Another video shows the Houston artist at what appeared to be a surprise party for her 28th birthday on Wednesday (Feb. 15). Meg is visibly shocked, yet smiling and enthused.

These posts also dismissed rumors from earlier this month that the couple had broken up due to the Grammy-winner apparently unfollowing Fontaine.

Tory Lanez was found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot after an almost two-week trial in Los Angeles back in December. The 30-year-old was convicted of felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm; possession of a concealed, unregistered firearm; and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. The Sorry 4 What rapper faces up to 22 years in prison and deportation to Canada.

Lanez is set to receive his sentencing on Feb. 28 and is attempting to overturn his convictions. The “Jerry Sprunger” rapper has completely changed his legal team, aligning himself with David Kenner, who helped Snoop Dogg beat his 1993 murder case, and Jose Baez, who helped Casey Anthony evade prison and the death penalty after being charged with murdering her two-year-old daughter.

Tory Lanez’ fans also created a petition via Change.org to appeal his guilty verdict back in December.