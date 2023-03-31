Megan Thee Stallion Throws First Pitch On MLB Opening Day In Houston

Megan Thee Stallion throws out the first pitch as the Houston Astros play the Chicago White Sox on Opening Day at Minute Maid Park on March 30, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Megan Thee Stallion celebrated the start of baseball season in her hometown in a major way. On Thursday evening (March 30), the 28-year-old rapper joined the Houston Astros to throw the opening pitch in their matchup against the Chicago White Sox.

Wearing clean white sneakers, fitted white jeans, and an Astros jersey strategically tied to highlight her toned tummy, the “Body” singer excitedly approached the pitching mound. While the Grammy Award-winning musician’s effort did not cross the strike zone, the ball reached home plate.

After her ceremonial throw, the Houston hottie celebrated with the Astros mascot Orbit. While the “Plan B” rapper kicked off the game for Houston on a high note, the home team was defeated, scoring two runs against Chicago’s three.

The MLB game was the first of Megan Thee Stallion’s sports-related appearances this spring season. The “Sweetest Pie” musician is set to return to the stage, again in her hometown, as part of the AT&T Block Party happening during the 2023 NCAA March Madness Music Festival.

“There’s no place I’d rather be for my first performance of the year than my hometown of Houston,” the rapper explained in a statement. “The AT&T Block Party Concert is gonna be such a vibe, and I can’t wait to get back on stage in the city where it all began. I’m looking forward to seeing my Hotties and putting on an unforgettable show for them.”

Fans of the rapper can also anticipate the release of new music. At Vanity Fair‘s 2023 Oscars Party, she revealed that an album is in the works. Megan Thee Stallion’s last project Traumazine dropped in August 2022. With features from Rico Nasty, Latto, Lucky Daye, Future, and more, the album peaked at No. 4 on Billboard‘s 200 chart.