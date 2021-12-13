Skip to main content
Megan Thee Stallion Graduates From Texas Southern University, Honored By Congress

The Grammy award-winning rapper earned a bachelor of science degree in health administration from the Texas HBCU.

Megan Thee Stallion GLAMOUR
Megan Thee Stallion attends Glamour Celebrates 2021 Women of the Year Awards on Nov. 8, 2021 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour

Megan Thee Stallion has officially graduated from Texas Southern University. The Grammy award-winning rapper earned a bachelor of science degree in health administration from the Texas HBCU. An excited Megan Thee Stallion, real name Megan Pete walked across the stage, as the audience and the rest of the winter 2021 graduation class erupted in cheers.

During a June 2020 interview with PEOPLE, the Houston hottie made it clear that she was dedicated to finishing school despite her rap career blowing up. She wanted to honor both her mother Holly Thomas and her grandmother. Her mother died in March 2019 of brain cancer and her grandmother passed two short weeks after. 

“I want to get my degree because I really want my mom to be proud,” she shared in the interview. Megan continued, “My grandmother that’s still alive used to be a teacher, so she’s on my butt about finishing school. I’m doing it for me, but I’m also doing it for the women in my family who made me who I am today.”

The day after receiving her degree, the 26-year-old rapper was honored with a prestigious distinction from Houston politicians. Megan was given the 18th Congressional District Humanitarian Award by Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee.

Megan Thee Stallion Performing
“This award has not been given out often, or to many,” said Lee according to local news station ABC 13. “That is why it remains a special part in our congressional district. The district has almost 1 million people. When this award is given, it has that special promise and special history.”

“We are nothing in this nation if we don’t help our fellow brothers and sisters,” she added.

The “Savage” rapper dedicated the honor to her late grandmother.

“I’m so honored,” expressed Megan. “It’s my responsibility to take care of the city that took care of me. My grandma always taught me to be kind and giving. I learned that from her.”

She continued, “So I want to dedicate this award to my grandma because she taught me to be the woman I am today.”

Watch Megan Thee Stallion receive the 18th Congressional District Humanitarian Award as reported by ABC 13 below.

 

