Megan Thee Stallion To Headline Concert At Brixton Academy In London

Megan Thee Stallion has been announced as the headliner of a show at London’s Brixton Academy as part of a string of international stops for the Grammy winning artist. Scheduled to take place on Thursday, August 24, the show will find the Texan performing in front of nearly 5,000 fans and will be the rapper’s latest high-profile appearance abroad of the year. She most recently performed “WAP” alongside Cardi B at Wireless Festival and also headlined the Glastonbury Festival. Tickets for the performance go on sale Friday (July 22) at 10 AM in the U.K., with an O2 Priority presale on Wednesday (July 20).

In addition to Meg’s performance at Brixton Academy, the “Body” rapper will also be headlining this year’s Reading & Leeds Festival and is scheduled to close out Reading’s Main Stage West on Friday (August 25) before appearing at Leeds the following day (August 26) for a follow-up performance.

Notorious for going viral with her seductive rump shaking during her live performances, the rapper, who, made headlines of her own with her wild twerk-session at Glastonbury last month, recently marveled at fellow Texan Erykah Badu’s own dancing skills during a show in Switzerland.