Megan Thee Stallion Believes Conservatives Secretly Like “WAP”

Megan Thee Stallion feels a lot of conservatives have discreetly loved 2020’s “WAP.” The Houston native appeared on the second episode of Hillary and Chelsea Clinton’s new Apple TV+ docuseries, Gutsy, where the trio discussed misogyny and more.

As the women painted portraits, Hillary Clinton shared with the Houston Hottie how she learned about her and Cardi B’s hit song. The 27-year-old rapper explained to the mother-daughter duo that she was excited to hop on the track, and sent her verse back to Cardi the next day. As the conversation continued, Chelsea asked Megan, “Were you surprised by the conservative backlash to you?”

Megan responded assertively and explained how she feels some conservative politicians “secretly liked” the liberating track.

“I was surprised that in this day in time when you have so many options of so many things to look at and listen to,” the “Ungrateful” rapper said. “The first thing you want to critique and talk about is something that you don’t like.”

“They dissect my lyrics, they dissect my life,” Megan added. “Well, let me give y’all something y’all might want to see. So, I’m like, ‘Boom, here you go.’ I think they secretly like it. I feel like they’re the majority of the views.”

After Chelsea interjected that it’s “always the same playback” when attacking confident women, Meg cautioned that naysayers won’t stop her.

“I had to just learn that that’s what comes with being a powerful woman,” Megan concluded with a stern warning. “As much as you come at me, I’ll come at you… but you’re not going to break me down.”

All episodes of Gutsy are now available for streaming on Apple TV+. Watch snippets of the Megan Thee Stallion episode below.

Preview of Megan Thee Stallion guest-starring on Hillary and Chelsea Clinton’s docuseries, “Gutsy.”



