Megan Thee Stallion Hits The Studio, Says She’s “Back In That Mode”

Back in May, Megan Thee Stallion declared that she’d be taking a break from putting out music to focus on herself.

Now the Houston hottie appears to be recording music again.

In a screenshot from Meg’s Instagram Story on Sunday (July 23), the Traumazine rapstress posted a boomerang photo of recording equipment with the caption, “I’m back in that mode Its that time [devil emoji].”

See post below:

The 28-year-old told InStyle two months ago that, “Fans can expect new music when I’m in a better place. Right now, I’m focused on healing. The music and entertainment industry can be a grind, so it’s important to take time off and avoid burning out. Life is all about balance.”

Meg has been doing just that as she’s been committed to her fitness journey and performing when she wants to. During her hiatus, the “Savage” rapper has assisted Taylor Swift with announcing the U.S. FIFA Women’s World Cup roster, performed at multiple shows — including this year’s ESSENCE Fest — and has been consistently giving fans Hottie Boot Camp vlogs.

If Thee Stallion is indeed back in the booth, her next single would follow her 2022 track “Ungrateful” featuring Key Glock.

Her next album will also trail her 2022 sophomore album Traumazine, which peaked No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and No. 3 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts.

Fans can revisit Megan Thee Stallion’s music video for “Ungrateful” featuring Key Glock below and view her studio tease above.