Megan Thee Stallion Honored With Hot Girl Holiday And The Key To Houston

May 2nd is officially considered to be Megan Thee Stallion Day in the city of Houston. Over the weekend, Mayor Sylvester Turner also gifted the Hot Girl Coach with the key to the city. The exact date is a particularly special day for the Grammy-winning rapper as it was her late mother’s birthday.

​​“Came home real quick to get THEE KEY TO THEE CITY and in honor of my mother and grandmother’s birthday MAY 2ND is officially MEGAN THEE STALLION DAY IN HOUSTON, TX,” the “Savage” rapper wrote on Instagram. “Thank you Mayor Sylvester Turner for honoring me today and I will continue to give back to the city that made me who I am today #htown.”

The 27-year-old was chosen due to her philanthropic contributions with her nonprofit, Pete and Thomas Foundation—according to a local news outlet. Mayor Turner added, “Megan Thee Stallion has an extraordinary entertainment career, but we wanted to honor her for what she does offstage to lift people’s lives in underserved communities. She assisted people after the 2021 winter storm, during the pandemic, and helped those struggling with homelessness. I look forward to watching her grow as an artist and humanitarian.”

This past December, Megan graduated from Texas Southern University with a Bachelor’s degree in Health Administration and was honored by TSU with the school creating a scholarship fund called Thee Megan Fund. She explained that regardless of the stress and discipline it took to balance her career and school, it was important to both her mother and grandmother to finish her studies and she did so to make them both proud.

With her degree, she plans to open assisted-living facilities and is currently expanding into film and TV with her first-look deal with Netflix.