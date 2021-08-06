Megan Thee Stallion Says “It Is About Time” Hip Hop Addresses Homophobia

Megan Thee Stallion spoke about homophobia in hip-hop during a new interview following her former frequent collaborator DaBaby’s recent controversial remarks and subsequential backlash. In a conversation with PEOPLE, the “Thot S**t” artist shared her opinion on rappers being held accountable and her thoughts on the conversation of LGBTQ acceptance.

“It is about time,” the 26-year-old told the outlet. “Representation is important, and it is really crucial for us all to have compassion and acceptance of every human.”

DaBaby, who recently came under fire for homophobic remarks as well as misinformed statements about HIV/AIDS, has faced immediate consequences for his outbursts. The North Carolina rapper has been dropped from multiple music festivals including Governor’s Ball, Lollapalooza, and Day N Vegas among other concerts and shows after he requested his Rolling Loud Miami audience to hold their cellphones in the air “if you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS.”

Both rappers experienced career elevations around the same time. However, despite having a handful of collaborations, the two have since distanced themselves after another controversy. DaBaby continued to work with Tory Lanez even after the Canadian singer was accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion. In fact, despite not being on the bill, Lanez joined DaBaby onstage at the Miami music festival following Thee Stallion’s performance, a possible violation of a protection order against the Houston Hottie.

Still, Megan Thee Stallion has managed to make career advancements despite the public scandal. The Grammy Award-winning rapper was booked for multiple festival stages herself, garnering huge crowds to watch her perform songs such as “Body” and her breakout hit “Big Ol’ Freak.”

“The crowd was incredible and had such great energy,” gushed Thee Stallion of the Lollapalooza crowd to PEOPLE. “I love being back on stage and seeing my hotties in the audience having the best time.”

She also discussed her latest collaboration with Cash App. On Thursday (Aug. 5) Megan Thee Stallion released the second installment in a series of financial education videos in partnership with the money-sharing brand. The first video educated fans on stocks and investments while the latest took on the task of breaking down Bitcoin.

“I have Bitcoin! I got it when I downloaded the app. Before investing you should always take the time to educate yourself,” she shared with PEOPLE. “With Cash App you can purchase a fraction of stock or Bitcoin with as little as a dollar. You can test the waters and see how comfortable you are.”

The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper, who released her debut album Good News in November 2020 also hinted at what’s to come. Since dropping her album, she has hopped on tracks with Lil Baby, Ariana Grande, Maroon 5, DJ Khaled, and Bankroll Freddie.

“I am keeping my next project pretty quiet but it will be a complete shock and complete surprise,” she teased to PEOPLE. “I am just creating things that feel good to me right now.”