Megan Thee Stallion Kicks It With Vice President Kamala Harris For Women’s History Month

Megan Thee Stallion was noticeably radio silent following Tory Lanez’ guilty verdict in their 2020 shooting trial. Fortunately, the 28-year-old is back outside and was recently spotted hanging with Vice President Kamala Harris for Women’s History Month.

Daily Mail reports that the “Savage” rapper traveled to Washington, D.C. to join Vice President Harris and other “female trailblazers” for an event discussing “economic empowerment of women” and “paid family leave as an investment in the future.” Meg seemed to be in very good spirits, posting a photo dump to her Instagram, where she’s posing happily in a Black and blue dress.

The GRAMMY winner even snapped a selfie with the history-making VP, doing her usual tongue-out pose while the 58-year-old offered a normal smile. One of the coolest aspects of her Instagram post was a cup of coffee that had “Women’s History Month” written on the layer of foam at the top.

Megan Thee Stallion’s public appearances as of late have naturally caused people to wonder when they will hear new music. When she was directly asked if she was in “album mode” during a red-carpet interview with ET during the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, the Houston hottie replied, “Oh, I am. New album F**k yall h*es. Bye.”

Meg released her last album Traumazine in August 2022, led by the singles “Plan B,” “Sweetest Pie” featuring Dua Lipa,” and “Pressurelicious” featuring Future. Latto, Lucky Daye, Jhene Aiko, Rico Nasty, Pooh Shiesty, and Key Glock also appeared on the LP.