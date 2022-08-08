Megan Thee Stallion Voices Frustration With Record Label

Megan Thee Stallion attends the premiere of STARZ season 2 of "P-Valley" at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on June 02, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Megan Thee Stallion is over her label and has expressed her struggles with the entity in the aftermath of her upcoming album being leaked. The Houston native took to social media last week (August 4) to vent her frustrations, posted an Instagram Story, and multiple tweets regarding the situation.

“I can’t catch a break my label hate me and my sh*t always leak,” Meg typed. “At this point, invite the hotties to the studio and shoots.”

Megan Thee Stallion then took to Twitter to further criticize Carl Crawford’s 1501 Certified Entertainment and how they are currently handling her artistry and her leaked project.

“Why continue to choose peace when everyone else choosing violence???,” she wrote. “Lol I got money I PAY FOR ALOT OF MY OWNNNN SH*TTTTT I’ll start from scratch bc I’m a mf hustler BABYYYY.”

Tina Snow continued, switching her tone, stating that regardless of what her label does, she will keep recording records at a consistent pace to replace whatever is leaked and prevented from being released.

“Girl anyway lol, why do ppl I don’t care abt even mention me lol like we don’t like EACH OTHERRRRR the feeling mutualllll stop saying my nameeeee,” the “Savage” rapper pleaded. “Lol I’m just talking sh*t. “More sh*t [may] leak idk hotties lol idk but I really RAP so I can make MORE music any time… done with Twitter for the day.”

Elsewhere, Megan, Big Sean, Universal Music, and 1501 Certified Entertainment are subjects of a lawsuit. The copyright lawsuit is filed by Detroit music artists Duawn Payne and Harrell James over Meg’s song, “Go Crazy.”

Payne and James, also known as H Matic and Go Hard Major, claim Meg and Sean ripped off their original song, “Krazy,” which the Detroit duo released on the ReverbNation platform in 2012.

The plaintiff is seeking unspecified damages.