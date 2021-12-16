Megan Thee Stallion Enters Into First-Look Deal With Netflix

In true hot girl fashion and on the heels of her college graduation, Megan Thee Stallion has announced an exclusive partnership with Netflix. Under a first-look deal, the Houston rap star will create content and serve as Executive Producer for several projects, including a television series.

“I’ve always had a passion for telling creative and entertaining stories, so I’m thrilled about this partnership with Netflix,” Megan shared in a statement. “Venturing into production is the next step in my journey as an entrepreneur and I can’t wait to bring all my ideas to life and for my Hotties to watch.”

Tracey Pakosta, Head of Comedy at Netflix, added, “Megan is a multi-talented creative force who has consistently made her mark on culture. She’s always growing and evolving as an artist, and we’re thrilled that she’s making a home at Netflix for this next chapter in her journey.”

Further details surrounding the deal remain under wraps, but Netflix TV executive Jasmyn Lawson—the genius behind Strong Black Lead and the streaming platform’s licensing of a slew of classic Black shows—is part of the team working alongside Megan.

Real Hot Girl TV Exec Shit ? Closing out 2021 strong!

I’m so unbelievably proud to be a part of the team behind this deal with Meg. I love that she chose Netflix as the home for her stories, and I can’t wait to dig into developing content with her. Ahhh!!! ? https://t.co/P9G3lYbRdE — Jasmyn (@JasmynBeKnowing) December 16, 2021

In addition to Netflix’s announcement, Texas Southern University—Meg’s alma mater—revealed that they’ve seen an influx of re-enrollment, particularly in the school of Health Administration, since she went public about her undergraduate studies.