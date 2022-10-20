Megan Thee Stallion Clarifies Engagement Rumors After Anniversary With Pardi

Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine and Megan Thee Stallion attend the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine have reached a romantic milestone. The couple recently celebrated their second anniversary and shared their mutual love on social media.

On Instagram, the Houston rapper uploaded a carousel of photos, writing “Yr 2 with U” in the caption followed by the blue heart emoji.

In the sexy slideshow, the Grammy Award-winning musician shared images from fancy date nights and candid photos of their on-the-go lifestyle.

Pardi made his own post celebrating the couple.

“TWO YEARS AROUND THE SUN,” the songwriter publicly professed to the “WAP” rapper. “SEEM LIKE WE BEEN ON OUR OWN PLANET.. I love lovin you ..GOT 4 EVER 2 GO.”

For his upload, Pardi chose a photo dump, adding videos to the mix. He shared moments of the couple dressed up, surprise dates, and himself jokingly eating Megan Thee Stallion with a fork.

In her Instagram story, the Houston Hottie shared footage of the couple’s anniversary date night. She wore a turquoise sequined gown to dinner with her man draped up in a black suit.

According to Page Six, “Pardi spent hours creating the rooftop experience and décor. [The] rooftop was decked out with thousands of balloons, red roses, and lit by candles.”

“They showed so much love, hugging and kissing on each other,” the outlet reported.

Megan Thee Stallion e Pardi via stories ❤️?pic.twitter.com/9bXYIoU3BL — Megan Stallion Brasil (@meganstallionbr) October 19, 2022

Pardison Fontaine and Megan Thee Stallion attend the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, which was broadcast live on FOX on May 27, 2021. Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

The romantic moments shared between Megan and Pardi led many fans to speculate the pair were engaged. Thee Stallion, happy in the moment, took to Twitter to clarify any rumors.

“Lol as nice as last night was we are not engaged,” she explained to her hotties.