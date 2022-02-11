Megan Thee Stallion’s Snapchat Series ‘Off Thee Leash With Megan Thee Stallion’ Gets Release Date

Megan Thee Stallion is taking her dog-mom lifestyle to Snapchat. Her original series Off Thee Leash With Megan Thee Stallion is set to debut on the social media platform on February 19. The reality programming will highlight the Houston rapper and her canine children: a pit bull named 5ive, a French bulldog named 4oe, another French bulldog named Dos, and a Cane Corso named X.

“HOTTIES HAVE YOU SEEN THE BILLBOARD YET,” wrote the 26-year-old musician on Instagram, sharing a photo of the vibrant ad. “They done gave me and all my fur babies a show dropping FEB 19TH get ready,” she continued before closing out the caption using multiple paw print emojis.

Meg first announced the series last May on social media. In a video shared on Twitter, the “Shake Dat” chart-topper revealed her pet-friendly plans.

“As y’all all know I am one of thee best dog moms ever on the planet, the whole entire planet. And I really want to invite some other pet parents to come get wild with me and my boys on a Hot Girl ranch,” she expressed. said. “Thank you Snapchat for helping me put this together.”

According to Deadline, Off The Leash With Megan Thee Stallion comes from Will Smith’s Westbrook Media and will follow host interviews between the Houston Hottie, her celebrity friends, and their pets.