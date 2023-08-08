Skip to main content
Megan Thee Stallion Rips Tory Lanez In Scathing Statement Submitted During Sentencing

The "Savage" rapper was not in attendance in order to "preserve her mental wellbeing."

Megan Thee Stallion at "P-Valley" premiere, wearing a pink dress; Tory Lanez at Rolling Stone Live, wearing a multi-colored shirt.
Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images; Jerod Harris/Getty Images for MCM

Tory Lanez was found guilty in the 2020 shooting case involving Megan Thee Stallion back in December 2022. The saga continues as he is now preparing to receive his sentence.

In an effort to sway the judge towards maximum punishment, the Houston rapper submitted a scathing written statement detailing Lanez’s “lies” and attempts to assassinate her character throughout the lengthy process.

Meghann Cuniff, the Law&Crime reporter who has been a primary source related to this case, revealed that the “Savage” rapper chose not to attend the Canadian artist’s sentencing on Monday (Aug. 7) in an effort to “preserve her mental wellbeing” as she has not had a “single day of peace.” The GRAMMY winner did, however, ensure her voice was heard by way of the aforementioned statement.

“He not only shot me, he made a mockery of my trauma,” Meg wrote. “He tried to position himself as a victim and set out to destroy my character and my soul […] He lied to anyone that would listen and paid bloggers to disseminate false information about the case on social media. He released music videos and songs to damage my character and continue his crusade.”

Iggy azalea performs on stage, Tory Lanez attends celebrity basketball game
“At first, he tried to deny the shooting ever happened,” Megan continued. “Then, he attempted to place the blame on my former best friend.”

She referred to his many attempts to spin the narrative as a “tantrum of lies” especially his legal team trying to secure a more rehabilitative punishment by using his childhood trauma and alcoholism to get him probation and a spot in a drug treatment program. Check out the tweets from Meghann Cuniff above.

Tory Lanez was not sentenced on Monday, but Judge David Herriford is looking to resume court on Tuesday (Aug. 8) after more formalities are taken care of. The judge has cited the Daystar artist’s social media posts and harassment as major factors in deciding his sentence. The prosecution is seeking 13 years and his defense is hoping for three years plus probation and a stint in a substance abuse program.

