Megan Thee Stallion Launches Roc Nation School Of Music Scholarship

Megan Thee Stallion, winner of the Best Collaboration award for 'Savage' (Remix), attends the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, which was broadcast live on FOX on May 27, 2021.

Megan Thee Stallion has announced she will provide a full-ride scholarship to a student studying at Long Island University’s Roc Nation School of Music, Sports, and Entertainment. The “Body” rapper will also join the University‘s “Industry Expert Speaker Series,” where she will be speaking to enrolled students in the program as a guest lecturer.

“Getting an education is incredibly important to me,” she said in a press release. “I still have academic goals that I want to achieve, so if I can use my resources to open doors and create opportunities for at least one student, then it’s a victory. It’s important that we encourage our students to pursue their passions and put them in positions to become the next game-changer in whichever fields they choose.”

The hip-hop star has evolved her music career from viral freestyles to national award show stages all while being enrolled at Texas Southern University—a historically Black institution in her home state—completing coursework for a degree in Health Care Administration.

And she’s not the only highly talented public figure to partner with the emerging Roc Nation school. Producer 9th Wonder has joined the faculty of the Roc Nation School as a visiting professor and artist in residence. He will teach courses in Hip-Hop history and the creative process of making an album. Award-winning soprano saxophonist Sam Newsome and renowned baritone vocalist Colin Levin are also on the growing list of artists who will serve as instructors.

The School offers undergraduate degrees in applied music; music technology, entrepreneurship and production; sports communication and marketing; sports management; and vocal performance and welcomes the inaugural class Fall 2021. Students interested in submitting for Thee Stallion’s scholarship program can find all details here.

Megan Thee Stallion, who also leads the 2021 BET Awards Nominations, recently ended a brief hiatus and promised fans the return of Tina Snow, her Houston-bred pimp-inspired alter ego popularized by her 2018 mixtape of the same name. Featuring her breakout-hit “Big Ol’ Freak,” the project helped to boost Thee Stallion’s mainstream career.

Before making her official, solo return, she joined Marshmello and Nitti Gritti on a new song “Bad Bitches,” released on June 8. While the song does not feature a fiery verse from the Houston rapper, call-and-response audio from one of Thee Stallion’s live shows serves as the guest slot.

“If you a motherf**king hot girl no matter what season it is, make some motherf**k noise,” she can be heard saying to the crowd.

The Grammy-Award-winning rapper has also announced her first follow-up track to her debut album Good News. Megan Thee Stallion shared “Thot Shit” will drop on June 11.

Listen to “Bad Bitch” below: