Watch Megan Thee Stallion Tearily Perform “Anxiety” On ‘SNL’

Megan Thee Stallion gave an emotional performance of her Traumazine track “Anxiety” on Saturday Night Live.

The Houston rapper hit the stage on Saturday (Oct. 15) dressed in a shimmery red gown with a sash across her chest that read “Miss Anxiety.”

The 27-year-old artist was accompanied by background dancers who wore silver and pink evening gowns and sashes with additional revealing labels consisting of “Ms. Underpaid,” “Ms. Overworked,” “Ms. Overwhelmed,” “Ms. Overlooked,” and “Ms. Insecure.”

As her performance persisted, the Houston Hottie appeared visibly shaken by the emotional contents of the song. Fighting back tears, she recited the song’s second verse, detailing a hypothetical letter to her late mother, Holly Thomas, who died in March 2019 after a long battle with brain cancer.

“If I could write a letter to Heaven/ I would tell my mama that I shoulda been listenin’/ And I would tell her sorry that I really been wildin’/ And ask her to forgive me, ’cause I really been tryin’,” she rapped. “And I would ask please, show me who been real/ And get ’em from around me if they all been fake/ It’s crazy how I say the same prayers to the Lord/ And always get surprised about who he take, man.”

Thee Stallion’s touching SNL performance arrives on the heels of the rapper paying it forward and launching a women-centric mental health website, “Bad Bi**hes Have Bad Days Too.”

The site features resources such as complimentary therapy, a national crisis hotline, a suicide hotline, and more. It also provides information to address other needs within the Black community, including an LGBTQ+ Psychotherapist of Color directory.

Watch Megan Thee Stallion’s performance above.