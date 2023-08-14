Megan Thee Stallion Issues First Statement After Tory Lanez Verdict

Megan Thee Stallion finally spoke out against her “haters” following Tory Lanez’s guilty verdict. During her set at Outside Lands Festival on Sunday (Aug. 13), Meg addressed her detractors, who have consistently claimed Tory is innocent and that she lied.

Speaking to her critics, the “Houston Hottie” asserted that none of their comments swayed her or her fanbase. “I just wanna say, f**k all my haters,” she said. “None of that sh*t you was doing or saying broke me. None of that sh*t y’all be doing or saying to the Hotties broke them. And I want all of the Hotties to put they mothaf**king middle fingers up right now.”

Tory Lanez, né Daystar Peterson, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion on Tuesday (Aug. 8). BBC reports that Judge David Herriford announced the decade-long sentence in Los Angeles. Initially, prosecutors sought 13 years for the Toronto rapper due to “a lack of remorse for his actions.” The prosecution also viewed his outbursts as attempts to “humiliate and re-traumatize the victim through his actions.”

Megan Thee Stallion sends a message to her haters during her set at Outside Lands Festival:



However, according to reporter Meghann Cuniff, Judge David Herriford credited Peterson 305 days of time served. So, he will spend 9 years in prison with possible deportation. After the sentencing, Tory took to Instagram to proclaim his innocence. The rapper maintained that he didn’t shoot Meg and asserted he wouldn’t apologize for anything.

“To The Umbrellas, I have never let a hard time intimidate me. I will never never let no jail time eliminate me,” he typed. “Regardless of how they try to spin my words, I have always maintained my innocence and I always will. This week in court I took responsibility for all verbal and intimate moments that I shared with the parties involved. That’s it.”

“In no way shape or form was I apologizing for the charges I’m being wrongfully convicted of. I remain on the stance that I refuse to apologize for something that I did not do. I’ve faced adversity my whole life and every time it looked like I would lose, I came out on top. This is nothing but another moment where my back is against the wall and I refuse to stop fighting till I come out victorious.”