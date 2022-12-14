Megan Thee Stallion Gives Emotional Testimony During Tory Lanez’s Criminal Trial

Megan Thee Stallion delivered emotional testimony on the witness stand Tuesday in the criminal trial of Tory Lanez.

The Houston artist claims to be the victim of a shooting allegedly carried out by Lanez, real name Daystar Peterson, after an argument. In her testimony, Thee Stallion, real name Megan Pete, detailed how the entire ordeal has impacted her life since.

According to Rolling Stone, the “Cocky Af” rapper’s sworn statements detailed how the argument started when Lanez did not want to leave a party hosted by Kylie Jenner. Once in their vehicle, the two musicians — along with Megan’s former friend Kelsey Harris — became engaged in a charged dispute.

“Tory says, ‘You need to stop lying to your friend.’ He had an attitude, and for whatever reason, he said, ‘You need to stop lying to your friend,’” Megan explained on the witness stand. “Because I knew Kelsey had a crush on Tory, I didn’t want to hurt her feelings, and I didn’t want her to know that I had dealt with him in any kind of way. So he knew I didn’t want her to know that. I didn’t want anybody to know.”

When asked why she previously denied having an intimate relationship with the Sorry 4 What artist, the rapper said she was embarrassed, “because it’s disgusting at this point. How could I share my body with someone who could do this to me?”

Megan Thee Stallion makes her way from the Hall of Justice to the courthouse to testify in the trial of Tory Lanez for allegedly shooting her on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

She continued to speak as her voice cracked, detailing how she and Kelsey were called “bit**es” and “h*es” by Lanez, leading her to ask to exit the car to escape the conflict. After thinking the entire situation through, the Grammy Award-winning rapper then claimed to have re-entered the vehicle to avoid being caught outside barely clothed.

Thee Stallion shared that when she came back to the car, Harris and Lanez had not stopped arguing. The driver then turned down a side street where she exited once again, and that is where the shooting occurred, she claimed.

“Tory was basically telling me I wasn’t sh*t, and I said, ‘Actually, You ain’t sh*t. This is where you at in your career. This is where you at with your music.’ And I feel like that really rubbed him the wrong way. He kept yelling and cursing,” she explained.

Supporters rally in support of Megan Thee Stallion outside of the courthouse in the trial of Tory Lanez for allegedly shooting her on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. ason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

“I start walking away from the car, and I can hear Tory say, ‘Dance, bi**h!’ I don’t have to turn all the way around. I didn’t have to use my feet to turn around,” she testified.

Her account continued, “I’m in shock. I’m scared. I hear a gun going off. I couldn’t believe he was shooting at me. He was holding the gun, pointing it at me.”

According to the chart-topping rapper, Lanez, Harris, and herself were shocked by the violent act as she dropped to the ground and crawled to a nearby driveway. Residents of the neighborhood called the police after hearing the gunshot.

Initially, Megan was reluctant to name Lanez as her shooter, partially due to the statistics of police brutality being brought against Black men, especially in the wake of the George Floyd’s death and the Black Lives Matter movement.

On the other hand, as a rising Hip-Hop artist, she recognized the potential industry backlash from other rappers, as well as the negative connotations of cooperating with the police.

“Because I was shot, I’ve been turned into some kind of villain, and he’s the victim. This has messed up my whole life,” she said. “I wish he would have just shot and killed me (rather than) have to go through this torture.”

Tory Lanez attends the 2022 Parlor Games Celebrity Basketball Classic at the Cox Pavilion on April 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Greg Doherty/Getty Images

According to Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Alexander Bott, Harris will take the stand claiming she saw the shooting and naming the Canadian artist as the person who pulled the trigger. Harris also sent three text messages to Megan The Stallion’s bodyguard Justin Edison in the five minutes following the shooting saying “Help,” “Tory Shot Meg,” and “911.”

“Kelsey, she’ll tell you she didn’t know if the defendant still had this gun. She didn’t know what the defendant was capable of, [or] if he was going to continue his assault. Her defensive instincts kicked into gear, and she approached the defendant. She’ll tell you the defendant physically assaulted her at that point. He pulled her by her hair, and he either punched her or slapped her,” Bott said to jurors.

Lanez is charged with three felony charges, including assault with a firearm causing great bodily injury, concealing a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. The Alone At Prom rapper, whose defense is seemingly to name Harris as the shooter, has pleaded not guilty.

He faces a maximum of 22 years and eight months and deportation if convicted.