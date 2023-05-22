Megan Thee Stallion Wax Figures Revealed At Madame Tussauds

Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by

In her “Stalli” freestyle, Megan Thee Stallion declared “I’m pretty like art, bi**h, I look like a fixture,” and with her new wax figures, the line takes a new meaning. On Saturday (May 20) the Houston hottie joined Madame Tussaud’s to reveal two separate figures in her image.

One wax statue mirrors the 28-year-old’s Good News album artwork, while the other features a blinged-out Megan Thee Stallion in stagewear, sporting a diamante bikini, matching cowboy hat and choker. The two figures will be displayed in Las Vegas and in New York City, beginning June 1.

“I feel like people always ask me when was the moment you knew you were famous? This is the moment!,” expressed the Grammy award-winning rapper. “There are two versions of me in the most famous wax museum on the planet. Like who am I?!? Them!”

Madame Tussads

“We couldn’t have hoped for more ‘Good News’ than the addition of not one but two Megan Thee Stallion wax figures into our Las Vegas and New York attractions,” added Madame Tussauds Head of Marketing, Matthew Clarkson.

“Everybody here at Madame Tussauds loves her music, confidence, style, and star power which serves as an inspiration to so many.”

According to a press release, a team of about 20 artists took approximately six months to recreate the “Body” rapper’s likeness in each of her new wax figures. This includes taking more than 200 measurements and matching her eyes, hair, and skin from samples.

The duplicates were finished with 10 layers of oil-based paints and real human hair, including the eyebrows and eyelashes.

Take a look at Megan Thee Stallion’s wax figures below.