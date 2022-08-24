Meghan Markle Sits Down With Serena Williams For Her ‘Archetypes’ Podcast

On Tuesday (August 23) Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, launched her solo podcast Archetypes on Spotify. The show aims to deconstruct the history of societal stereotypes about women according to the streaming platform. The first episode features Serena Williams, who recently announced her plans to retire from pro tennis.

According to a logline from Spotify, Markle and Williams discuss “the double standard women face when they are labeled ‘ambitious’ and the ripple effect this has on other aspects of their life, as well as how they are perceived.” The premiere also features Dr. Laura Kray, “a leading expert on gender in the workplace.”

She's here ✨ Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex brings us a new podcast. Welcome to Archetypes https://t.co/6qNeebTGxQ pic.twitter.com/T9BvTkTAOS — Spotify (@Spotify) August 23, 2022

Markle’s podcast will feature women who “conquered tropes in their lives to inspire a new generation.” Archetypes is produced by Archewell Audio in partnership with Spotify’s Gimlet Media. In addition to the couple’s deal with Spotify, Archewell Productions has an exclusive deal with Netflix. Fans can also look forward to the show’s second episode, which will feature music icon Mariah Carey.

Listen to the full podcast episode with Serena Williams below.