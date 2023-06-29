Melle Mel Arrested, Charged With Felony Domestic Violence

Melle Mel was arrested this week and charged with domestic assault, Rolling Stone reports.

On Monday (June 26), the Hip-Hop pioneer was arrested in Los Angeles after attending the 2023 BET Awards show. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported that the rapper, né Melvin Glover, was released from detainment after successfully posting a $50,000 bond.

Glover’s alleged victim, a woman named Jori Jordon, posted a video to Instagram accusing the legend of punching her in the eye.

She claimed in the clip that he asked her to come to his hotel to chill. As she looked through her phone to find music to play, Melle Mel allegedly struck her in the eye. In the IG video’s comment section, the woman stated that she contemplated remaining quiet, but decided to go to the authorities after the altercation. “He begged me to come to his hotel room to chill, and this happened. I sat in my car for 2 hours straight before going there.”

The outlet reports that an additional video was uploaded to Facebook, showing the woman describing the assault. “I’m just sitting there, chillin,'” she says. “Next thing you know, this man just goes ‘whack’ with four rings on his finger and hits me in my eye…He popped one of my stitches, so there’s a hole in my eye.” Jordon expressed that her eye was previously injured after being hit by a car door and required surgery.

Glover offered a statement to the outlet, giving his side of the story after being released on bond. The classic Hip-Hop artist stated that he’d known Jordin for over 20 years.

After spending some time in his LA hotel room, the emcee allegedly told her to leave his room, with the woman refusing. Glover claims he encouraged her to call the cops, hoping they would get her to leave. However, she told the cops he assaulted her and they arrested him.

“It’s very simple,” he told Rolling Stone. “She said I punched her in the eye. She also said she had eye surgery a month ago. Had I punched her in the eye, especially with rings on, she would have had a cut eye. It would have been way worse. Something did happen to her eye, but I did not punch her. With me tussling with her and trying to get her away from me to get her out of the room, something happened.”

Melle Mel is set to appear in court on July 17 to face his felony domestic violence charge.