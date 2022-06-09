Memphis Bleek Challenges Juelz Santana To A ‘Verzuz’ Battle

Another Verzuz may be happening, or at the very least, Juelz Santana and Memphis Bleek may have planted the seeds for a possible future matchup.

During a recent visit to the N.O.R.E’s Drink Champs Podcast, Juelz Santana had some things to get off his chest. Noreaga questioned whether the Dipset-rapper whether he wanted to face off against Memphis Bleek in a Verzuz, to which Santana responded, “I don’t think he want that.”

“I don’t even want to say that. He’s going to want what he wants, but the people don’t want that. I don’t want that. Matter fact, you could have that one. But Bleek good, though. I fuck with Bleek. I ain’t taking nothing away from him either, but I just put myself up there,” Juelz further elaborated during his conversation with Drink Champs. “You can’t put me with him. That’s just it. As far as protégés and shit like that, I mean, n****s may say something about Juelz ain’t go as far as he’s supposed to ’cause I’m really supposed to be where Wayne is at, but I can’t put him next to me.”

Demonstrating the internet’s superpower of virality, the clip made its way towards Memphis Bleek, to which the Marcy Houses-rapper issued a Verzuz challenge at Santana. In a tweet, he responded to Juelz’s Drink Champs comments, saying, “He said he want that smoke that’s been my G, but he can get this,” adding a fire emoji. Bleek also responded to a fan who repeated Juelz’s claims, tweeting, “Haaa, I love it; hope it goes down so he’ll see why he can’t feel his face much.”

Much of the reason why Verzuz is entertaining hinges on the idea that you’re placing two demonstrably similar artists regarding career, style, and sometimes circumstances in the same ring and watching them do battle.

He said he want that smoke ? that’s been my G but he can get this ? https://t.co/r9Agis37YF — Memphis Bleek (@memphisbleek) June 4, 2022

Juelz Santana and Memphis Bleek both came up under Roc-A-Fella Records and began as proteges to two of the biggest Hip-Hop stars in rap history through Jay-Z and Cam’ron, and had a similar musical outing that makes a ton of sense these two artists would be paired up for a battle.

Here’s to hoping the business side works out so that Juelz can return to the Triller premiere series to redeem himself after last summer’s Dipset vs. The LOX matchup.