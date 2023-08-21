Memphis Bleek Still Chasing Joint Album With JAY-Z, Says Hov Has Turned Down Records

Jay-Z and Memphis Bleek perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live outside of the El Capitan Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard on November 22, 2006 in Hollywood, California. Jay-Z is appearing on the late night show to support his return to music and new album, "Kingdom Come."

Memphis Bleek still wants to do a joint album with JAY-Z, and the fans want it, too. The NYC rapper revealed that the project has not yet been approved by Hov.

TMZ Hip-Hop ran into the “Dear Summer” artist at LAX on Sunday (Aug. 20) and expressed their desire to hear what the former Roc-A-Fella members would do together. “I’m on that boat, too,” Bleek said. “I wish!”

“I don’t think so,” the 45-year-old rapper said when asked about the chances of the project actually happening. “Hov too far gone, man! I was supposed to try this when he had $100 million, not a billion. When you got a billion, it’s hard to get you in the booth. Only his wife can do it.”

While Memphis Bleek sounded like his hope was lost, he told fans to continue being patient as he believes his hard work will pay off one day. “Hold it ’cause I’m trying. I still send him joints, I get shot down like a clay pigeon,” he said, revealing that he’s sent JAY-Z records and had them rejected. “But something gon’ stick one day, ya know? But if we could drop an EP together, that would be — c’mon, that would close off the whole trilogy of the Coming of Age story. [Fans] need something classic.”

JAY-Z last appeared on the title track to DJ Khaled’s August 2022 album God Did alongside Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend, and Fridayy. Khaled is one of the few artists who can get Hov into the booth, as he’s had a Jay feature on his last five albums: 2022’s God Did, 2021’s Khaled Khaled, 2019’s Father Of Asahd, 2017’s Grateful, and 2016’s Major Key.

The billionaire rapper also joined Pusha T on his 2022 single “Neck & Wrist” which appeared on Push’s album It’s Almost Dry. Check out “Neck & Wrist” below.