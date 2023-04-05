Mendeecees Claims He Offered His Mother Up As Collateral While Selling Drugs

Mendeecees Harris sat down with Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay on Monday (April 3) to discuss his past as a drug dealer, revealing he put his momma up for collateral.

The Love & Hip Hop New York star detailed how he got into drug dealing and put his mother in danger without her knowing. Additionally, Mendeecees concluded that he is done with that lifestyle and is looking forward to remaining free from street evils.

“I got some crazy stories,” he recalled. “I remember one time I was dealing with a connect, and this gonna sound horrible, but I put my mom up for collateral. I was getting a bunch of keys, and they was like, ‘Well, you gotta show me where your mom live at, because if you run off on this, we can’t afford for you to run off. I had no intention of running off, so I was like, ‘I’ll show you. ‘All right I’ll show you.’ And I took ’em. And she had no idea.”

“I think at that point I had good in my heart to do good business, so I didn’t think that far,” he continued after Shannon Sharpe told him he put his mother’s life in jeopardy. “I never even told nobody that. When I look back at the decisions I made now, I be like, ‘I can’t believe I’m still here.'”

Shannon then questioned if putting Judy up for collateral was the worst thing he did when selling drugs, and Harris replied, “That’s one of them.”

Harris was initially sentenced to eight years in prison for drug trafficking and began his bid in 2016 after taking a plea deal. However, the entertainment manager only served four years of his bid and was freed in 2020.