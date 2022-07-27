Mero Speaks On His Split From Desus: “It’s Hollywood, Baby” 

New details might help to answer the “why” in Desus and Mero’s decision to part ways. After Puck News reported last Thursday (July 21) that Desus Nice and The Kid Mero’s creative partnership allegedly ended over management disputes, sources close to the situation told the outlet that Showtime did indeed ask their manager, Victor Lopez, to “no longer attend tapings or appear in meetings” in November. Following the raised questions, Mero sat down with New York’s WFAN on Monday (July 25) to discuss the unforeseen break-up.

There were also allegations that Desus stood by Showtime’s decision, as the network accused Lopez of “bullying, screaming, and making people on the show feel bad.” Meanwhile, Mero reportedly supported Lopez.

“It’s just natural progression,” Mero told Keith McPherson. “It’s like we said on the podcast, ‘It’s Hollywood, baby.’ You develop strengths and things that you want to explore and do. And then things just happen naturally. It’s like Spike Jonze said on the Viceland show, ‘Everything is finite.’ What’s the corny cliche? Don’t be sad that it’s gone. Be happy that you experienced it.”

Confirming that it was in fact both of the hosts’ decision to split mutually, he said: “Everybody grows. I’m sure D’s [Desus] got his things that he wants to do. I got my things I want to do. And they’re very specific to us. We’ve been a duo for a long time. I love everything that he’s done. It’s just natural. I’ve got my life, my worldview, my things going on, and he’s got his. So it’s only right that, instead of just staying like, ‘We’re only going to do this one thing,’ we explore. Let’s break out. Let’s see what we do as individuals, and then form like Voltron later on. Who knows?”

The final episode concluded four entertaining seasons on Thursday (June 23). Showtime made the announcement on Monday (July 18):

“Desus Nice and The Kid Mero will be pursuing separate creative endeavors moving forward,” a Showtime rep revealed to Deadline. “Showtime’s late-night talk show Desus & Mero will not be returning for a fifth season. Desus Nice and The Kid Mero have made a name for themselves in comedy and in the late-night space as quick-witted cultural commentators.”

Pointing out all of the accomplishments the show has had during its run, the rep continued: “Throughout its run, the series won a WGA Award, received Critics’ Choice nominations, and scored interviews with President Barack Obama, President Joe Biden, Derek Jeter, Missy Elliott, Denzel Washington, Charlize Theron, David Letterman, Yo-Yo Ma and many more. They have been brilliant hosts, and we wish them the best, along with the team at Jax Media and the incredible crew.”

Desus took to Twitter shortly after the separation news broke. “Shouts to showtime & shouts to the hive, thanks for being part of the journey. proud of the show my staff made every episode. Big tings soon come….” he wrote.

