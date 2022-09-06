Why Method Man Isn’t On Wu-Tang Clan And Nas’s NY State Of Mind Tour

Earlier this year, Nas and the Wu-Tang Clan announced their joint New York State of Mind Tour. To many fans’ surprise, one of the most prominent members of the Hip-Hop group has not been seen on stage. After it kicked off on Aug. 30 in St. Louis, Mo, attendees have expressed their unhappiness about Method Man’s absence from the tour. The Grammy-winning rapper and actor took to his Instagram Live to address the matter.

“I’m gonna clear this sh*t up once and for all. I’m gonna say this one last time,” he began. “I’m one of the nicest motherfu**ers in the world, but I am not a pushover. I have sacrificed so much over the years to satisfy the fans, and I’m pretty sure that’s vice versa, and that’s why I love y’all, that’s why I don’t hesitate to go all out for y’all.”

He added, “But to be dissatisfied or to even blame me for your experience is unfair. Very f**king unfair. My brothers are super-duper talented, with or without me. And I know a lot of people, or a few people, have paid their money to see me perform, but that bill said Wu-Tang Clan.”

Live Nation released an official announcement ahead of the New York State of Mind Tour which did not clarify which Wu-Tang members would perform in each city. However, the company’s post did include Method Man in its promotional material, leading fans to believe he would be a part of the tour.

“These things happen, and dudes do have to feed their families. Albums don’t sell the way they used to. I’m pretty sure you guys know that,” he continued. “So, in order to preserve my lifestyle and to feed my family, I had to have alternative means of doing that. And I’m glad to say at 51 years old… I have options. Not everybody can say that. Everyone cannot say that they have options.”

He added, “I f**king love Wu-Tang. Wish I could have been on that tour with them. The booking came at a bad time. I was already booked to do a movie. [The] only reason why I’m coming back saying this is because of my love for my fans. The real fans. Not the ones that’d jump in your [direct messages] and curse you the f**k out and call you all kinds of bi**hes.”

Method Man has taken a step back from music for now, although he did announce working with his son Pxwer on a project back in June. As his acting career has continued to blossom, fans can look forward to seeing him play Davis MacLean in the next season of Power Book II: Ghost.

