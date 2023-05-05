Method Man Opens Up About Mental Health And Being In His “Own Way”

Method Man has opened up about how his upbringing impacted his mental health. During a discussion with Kevin Hart on the Gold Minds podcast, the 52-year-old detailed how he came to realize his well-being needed more attention.
“I was my own shadow, meaning I was in my own way,” expressed the Wu-Tang Clan member, according to AllHipHop. “I had to get out of my own way. I saw that I could not control the people around me, but I could control myself. One thing that stood out for me, when I was younger – basically being a little dirty kid with nothing, no control over where I lived, what I ate, where I slept. But I had these sports – football and lacrosse – there I had control and I was good at it.”
He added, “So I needed those little moments where I need to be in control of what goes on in my life. I had to look myself in the mirror and say, ‘I’m tired of myself. I want better for me, I have more to contribute, and start there.’ Self-check, absolutely. If you don’t, sooner or later, somebody else is gonna check you.”
The Long Island heartthrob currently stars in Power Book II: Ghost where he plays attorney Davis MacLean.
“I’d love to see more of his [Davis’] personal life come to the forefront, see what kind of man he actually is because I think a lot of times people get his motivation wrong,” he explained exclusively to VIBE. “They think that he’s motivated by money, but anybody can make money in this world. I think Davis is more motivated by power, no pun intended, and he will get it at any cost, whatsoever. And I’m a firm believer in people spend money to stay in power, so he’s willing to do that as well.”
As he continues to excel on-screen, the rapper is passing the torch but still keeping his own flame alive. Last year, the Grammy Award-winning artist announced plans to team up with his eldest son, Sha Smith, who goes by the stage name PXWER, to release a collaborative rap album.