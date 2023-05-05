Method Man Opens Up About Mental Health And Being In His “Own Way”

Method Man has opened up about how his upbringing impacted his mental health. During a discussion with Kevin Hart on the Gold Minds podcast, the 52-year-old detailed how he came to realize his well-being needed more attention.

“I was my own shadow, meaning I was in my own way,” expressed the Wu-Tang Clan member, according to AllHipHop. “I had to get out of my own way. I saw that I could not control the people around me, but I could control myself. One thing that stood out for me, when I was younger – basically being a little dirty kid with nothing, no control over where I lived, what I ate, where I slept. But I had these sports – football and lacrosse – there I had control and I was good at it.”

He added, “So I needed those little moments where I need to be in control of what goes on in my life. I had to look myself in the mirror and say, ‘I’m tired of myself. I want better for me, I have more to contribute, and start there.’ Self-check, absolutely. If you don’t, sooner or later, somebody else is gonna check you.”

Method Man attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California. Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET

The Long Island heartthrob currently stars in Power Book II: Ghost where he plays attorney Davis MacLean.

“I’d love to see more of his [Davis’] personal life come to the forefront, see what kind of man he actually is because I think a lot of times people get his motivation wrong,” he explained exclusively to VIBE. “They think that he’s motivated by money, but anybody can make money in this world. I think Davis is more motivated by power, no pun intended, and he will get it at any cost, whatsoever. And I’m a firm believer in people spend money to stay in power, so he’s willing to do that as well.”

As he continues to excel on-screen, the rapper is passing the torch but still keeping his own flame alive. Last year, the Grammy Award-winning artist announced plans to team up with his eldest son, Sha Smith, who goes by the stage name PXWER, to release a collaborative rap album.