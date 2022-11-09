Method Man Believes Rappers Become Great Actors Because They’re “Great Liars”

Method Man has revealed his theory as to why he and other figures in Hip-Hop have been able to successful transition into the world of acting. The Wu-Tang Clan member claims that many rap artists’ propensity to lie in their music and assume a false or misleading persona are traits that align with being a great thespian.

“I think a lot of rappers are great liars,” the 52-year-old MC said during an appearance on Sherri Shepherd’s daytime talk show. “I’ll just keep it a buck, a lot of them are great liars and I think that translates on screen. Honestly, it’s more of being able to stand in front of 15,000 people or 1,500 people and command their attention.”

The Staten Island native continued, adding, “Even like when people do plays. We know that the scenery isn’t moving and we know that they’re not on an actual moving train, but we’re so intrigued by the actors and the process that’s going on in front of us that we allow ourselves to fall deeper into our imaginations.”

Since landing early roles in the films The Great White Hype, Belly, and Big Daddy during the ’90s, Method Man’s acting career has blossomed over the past two decades. Earning his first starring role opposite partner-in-rhyme Redman in the 2001 comedy How High, the “Bring the Pain” rapper has appeared in dozens of films, including blockbusters Soul Plane, Scary Movie 3, Red Tails, Shaft, and The Wackness. He can currently be seen on the hit television show Power Book II: Ghost, in which he plays attorney Davis MacLean.

Watch Method Man’s appearance on Sherri below.