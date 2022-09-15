Method Man, Redman Make Surprise Appearance On Wu-Tang-Nas Tour

Method Man brought out Redman for a surprise performance during Wu-Tang Clan and Nas’ “NY State Of Mind” tour. During Tuesday night’s (Sept. 13) stop at New Jersey’s Prudential Center, fans were shocked to see the duo live on stage.

Meth, alongside his Wu-Tang brethren, performed iterations of “Wu-Tang Clan Ain’t Nuthing ta F**k Wit” and “M.E.T.H.O.D Man.” Additionally, the MC-turned-actor invited Redman to the stage, as the duo performed “Da Rockwilder” from the 1999 classic album Blackout!

The surprise performance arrives on the heels of Method Man addressing unhappy fans who claimed his absense was negatively impacting their show experience. The Tical rapper took to Instagram Live to clear up the confusion.

“I’m gonna clear this sh*t up once and for all. I’m gonna say this one last time,” he began. “I’m one of the nicest motherfu**ers in the world, but I am not a pushover. I have sacrificed so much over the years to satisfy the fans, and I’m pretty sure that’s vice versa, and that’s why I love y’all, that’s why I don’t hesitate to go all out for y’all.

“But to be dissatisfied or to even blame me for your experience is unfair. Very f**king unfair,” he continued. “My brothers are super-duper talented, with or without me. And I know a lot of people, or a few people, have paid their money to see me perform, but that bill said Wu-Tang Clan.”

The “NY State of Mind” tour is co-headlined by Nas and Wu-Tang Clan members RZA, Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, GZA, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Masta Killa, and Cappadonna. “NY State of Mind” tour also features Busta Rhymes as a special guest.

Watch Method Man and Redman’s special performance below.