Method Man Shares His Secrets To Avoiding Rap Beefs

Method Man performs onstage during the Strength of a Woman's MJB “Celebrating Hip Hop 50” Concert in Partnership with Mary J. Blige, Pepsi, and Live Nation Urban at State Farm Arena on May 12, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Method Man has managed to avoid confrontations with rappers, physically and lyrically, throughout his illustrious career. The 52-year-old recently shared his secret to keeping himself out of rap beefs during a sit-down with Men’s Health as part of the outlet’s The Rewind series.

“I just mind my business,” Meth said when asked of his overall success at dodging controversy. “After you perform at a club, there’s an after party — I didn’t make a lot of those. I think that’s the reason why I stayed outta a lot of trouble.” The veteran emcee also points to the sheer size of the Wu-Tang Clan itself and its long list of affiliates as being a deterrent for any possible run-ins with opposing forces.

“That and, I mean, I had a big crew,” the “Bring The Pain” rapper acknowledged. “Ain’t nobody really wanna f**k with us like that, ya dig? We didn’t have a lot to prove any muthaf**king way. We always came humble. I just think that dude’s saw the authenticity of the group and was like, ‘Yeah, don’t try those ni**as, period.’”

Method Man attends STARZ’s “Power Book II: Ghost” Season 3 Dinner Reception on March 14, 2023 in New York City. Joy Malone/Getty Images

While Method Man’s verbal spat with Joe Budden in 2009 over his ranking on VIBE’s Best Rappers of All Time bracket led to a physical confrontation between Budden, Wu member Raekwon, and his goons, the Staten Island rep has largely stayed out of the fray. One example is his collaborative and personal relationship with The Notorious B.I.G., who he worked with on the classic track “The What” from Biggie’s Ready to Die album.

Biggie would later become a rival of Raekwon and Ghostface Killah, who subliminally dissed the late rap icon on Only Built 4 Cuban Linx‘s “Shark Ni**as (Biters).” Despite the underlying animosity between Bad Boy and the Wu, Meth has spoken on the mutual respect he and Biggie had as emcees as a byproduct of him remaining neutral amid the tension.

Watch Method Man’s The Rewind episode with Men’s Health below.