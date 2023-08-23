Method Man And Tichina Arnold Star In Audible Comedy Series, ‘Yes We Cannabis’

Method Man and Tichina Arnold are set to star in Yes We Cannabis, a scripted comedy series featuring Sam Richardson, Langston Kerman, and Punkie Johnson.

The 10-episode audio series follows the founders of a cannabis start-up as they look to get their business off the ground. According to the series’ synopsis, protagonist George (Sam Richardson) is disillusioned with his career as a pharmacist in Florida and decides to uproot and move to California.

Teaming up with friends Brandy (Punkie Johnson) and Marcus (Langston Kerman) to launch a cannabis company, George and company take listeners through the “highs and lows” of the business, which are compounded by personal struggles in each of their lives. From dealing with family issues and romance, to the plight of being Black in America, Yes We Cannabis covers the gamut of hurdles and experiences that come with entrepreneurship.

Audible/Broadway Video

The series will be executive produced by George K. Burns, Rochée Jeffrey, and Britta von Schoeler for Broadway Video, and Ian Stearns for Audible. Other producers include Olutoye Adegboro, Gabriella Mezzacappa, Eddie Michaels, and Austin Breslow for Broadway Video. Executive producers are George K. Burns, Rochée Jeffrey, Britta von Schoeler for Broadway Video and Ian Stearns for Audible.

This will mark the second instance in which Method Man and Tichina Arnold have worked with one another. In 1997, Meth appeared in an episode of Martin during the show’s fifth and final season.

Yes We Cannabis will be released on Aug. 24. Check out a preview here.